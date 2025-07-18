This study adopts a qualitative and exploratory approach, based on a literature review and documentary analysis of case studies and market reports.

Digital transformation in the pet sector represents a growing movement of innovation and technology adoption aimed at optimizing processes, enhancing consumer experiences, and ensuring greater well-being for pets. This paper aims to analyze the impacts of digitalization in the pet industry, including e-commerce platforms, the use of animal health management apps, smart monitoring devices, and the emergence of personalized services through artificial intelligence. The research was conducted through a literature review and qualitative case study analysis, considering academic sources and market reports. The results point to a significant increase in the integration of digital solutions, driven by shifts in consumer behavior and the demand for convenience and security. The study concludes that the pet sector, by adopting technological innovation, not only strengthens its value chain but also creates a more efficient ecosystem centered on animal welfare.

1. Introduction

The pet market has experienced significant growth over the past few decades, reflecting a cultural shift in the relationship between humans and pets. In this context, there is an increasing demand for specialized products and services, driving the need for innovation and adaptation to new technologies. Digital transformation, understood as the integration of digital technologies across all areas of a business, has driven profound changes in various sectors, including the pet industry (SCHWAB, 2016).

The research problem is to understand how digital transformation has impacted the pet sector, identifying the key benefits, challenges, and trends arising from this process. The investigation is justified by the economic and social relevance of the pet segment in Brazil and worldwide, as well as the necessity for companies to adapt to the new digital reality to maintain competitiveness and relevance.

Thus, this paper’s primary objective is to analyze the effects of digital transformation in the pet industry, highlighting the main technological, behavioral, and market changes. The specific objectives include identifying emerging technologies in the sector, examining the impacts on business models, and evaluating changes in the relationship between companies and consumers.

This introduction concludes by emphasizing that the digitalization of the pet sector is not limited to process automation but represents a paradigm shift that redefines how products and services are developed, offered, and consumed, requiring a thorough and critical analysis.

2. Theoretical Framework

Digital transformation involves the application of digital technologies to fundamentally change how organizations operate and deliver value to their customers (WESTERMAN et al., 2014). In the pet sector, this transformation occurs on various fronts, such as the digitization of sales channels, the use of apps for tracking pet health and well-being, and the development of connected products like smart collars (SMARTINSIGHTS, 2022).

According to Kotler et al. (2017), technology significantly alters consumer behavior, leading companies to adopt digital strategies that respond to new demands. In the pet market, this is reflected in more informed, demanding, and connected consumers who seek convenience, personalization, and differentiated experiences.

The literature also highlights the growth of veterinary healthtechs, which offer services such as telemedicine, electronic health records, and online appointment scheduling, fostering a more integrated and efficient approach to animal care (OLIVEIRA & SANTOS, 2021).

These changes are part of a broader context of open innovation and the digital economy, where collaboration between startups, traditional companies, and consumers plays a key role in developing technological solutions (CHESBROUGH, 2012).

3. Methodology

This study adopts a qualitative and exploratory approach, based on a literature review and documentary analysis of case studies and market reports. The bibliographic research included books, academic articles, and reports published between 2015 and 2024, prioritizing indexed and reliable sources. Additionally, initiatives by pet industry companies that implemented innovative digital solutions were analyzed.

The following criteria were used for selecting sources: relevance to the topic, recency, and methodological appropriateness. Data analysis followed the content analysis technique, with thematic coding of the data and identification of patterns and trends.

4. Results and Discussion

The analysis revealed three main axes of digital transformation in the pet sector: (i) the digitization of the consumer journey, (ii) innovation in animal health and well-being services, and (iii) the use of emerging technologies such as IoT and AI.

4.1. The Digital Journey of Pet Consumers

The e-commerce market specializing in pet products has experienced significant growth since 2020, driven by consumers’ demand for convenience and faster, more personalized shopping experiences. With the diversification of offerings, marketplaces began integrating various services such as food, toys, veterinary consultations, and subscription plans. This shift reflects an adaptation to the new demands of pet owners, who seek practical and integrated solutions for the care of their pets.

Leading companies such as Petlove and Cobasi have become references in this scenario by investing in digital logistics technologies, loyalty programs, and big data. Analyzing consumer behavior allowed for the creation of personalized shopping experiences and the establishment of stronger relationships with customers, which contributed to customer loyalty and retention. This digital transformation not only changed the way people shop but also created new interaction patterns between brands and pet consumers, emphasizing the importance of fast and efficient customer service.

4.2. Innovation in Health and Well-being

Digitalization has also brought significant advancements to the field of animal health and well-being. With the rise of mobile apps, pet owners can now schedule veterinary appointments, track vaccination schedules, and access their pets’ medical history easily and quickly. This evolution has facilitated access to both preventive and urgent care, making veterinary services more efficient and accessible.

Additionally, the integration of pet insurance with digital platforms has provided greater predictability and financial security for pet owners. The use of data generated by these platforms allows for the optimization of veterinary services, promoting more accurate care with a focus on preventive medicine. This user-centered approach is transforming the quality of care, making it more efficient and personalized.

4.3. Emerging Technologies

The use of emerging technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), has enabled real-time monitoring of animal health and well-being. Connected devices can monitor aspects such as location, body temperature, physical activity levels, and hydration, allowing for quicker and more effective interventions. This continuous monitoring has proven essential in ensuring the animal's health and preventing complications.

Moreover, artificial intelligence (AI) has been applied to personalize recommendations, whether for products, dietary plans, or therapeutic interventions. By collecting and analyzing data on animals’ behavior and health, AI can suggest more precise and tailored solutions to meet the individual needs of pets. The combination of these technologies is ushering in a new era of more informed and data-driven care, representing a significant advancement for the sector.

4.4. Personalization and Consumer Experience: The Rise of On-Demand Services

Another significant impact of digital transformation in the pet sector is the rise of on-demand and personalized services, a trend that has transformed the consumer experience. Through digital platforms, pet owners now have access to highly personalized services, such as remote veterinary consultations, animal training, and even grooming services like bathing and haircuts in their own homes. Personalization goes beyond the simple choice of products; it involves the adaptation of services and offerings according to the individual needs and preferences of pets and their owners.

The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms has been crucial for this process. By analyzing behavioral data and health histories of animals, platforms can suggest specific products, services, and even care routines tailored to each pet. This level of personalization not only improves consumer satisfaction but also strengthens the bond between pet owners and brands by providing a unique and tailored experience. Furthermore, this approach allows companies in the pet sector to more effectively meet the growing demand for convenience and fast services, which are expected by modern consumers. This movement is also aligned with the trend of consumer humanization, where pet owners expect the same level of care and attention to detail as they do for themselves.

5. Conclusion

Digital transformation has driven structural changes in the pet sector, altering business models, expanding interaction possibilities with consumers, and diversifying service formats. These changes reflect the growing digitalization of society and the incorporation of technologies into all aspects of daily life.

The adoption of technologies such as IoT, AI, and digital platforms contributes to a more responsive, agile, and animal welfare-centered ecosystem. Companies leading this movement demonstrate innovation and adaptation capabilities, strengthening their market presence and fostering consumer loyalty in an increasingly demanding market.

The objectives of this research were achieved by demonstrating the positive effects of digitalization on the pet sector. However, a limitation of this study is the absence of primary quantitative data. For future research, it is recommended to conduct empirical studies with companies and consumers to further explore the challenges and opportunities of this transformation.

