    Delhi Police forges a strategic partnership for citizens' safety

    The collaboration, set to span two years, aims to support the Delhi Police in their endeavours to address crucial societal concerns such as cyber security, women's safety, drug abuse awareness, and various other pressing issues.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 13, 2023, 6:41 PM IST

    Dailyhunt, India's number 1 local language content discovery platform and OneIndia have announced a strategic partnership with Delhi Police. During the two-year collaboration, Dailyhunt and OneIndia will enable Delhi Police in its efforts to promote cyber security, women safety, drug abuse awareness and a deluge of other such social issues, by leveraging the platforms’ expansive audience base.

    The partnership aims to empower citizens with seamless access to important information related to the safety and security of citizens. Dailyhunt will launch Delhi Police’s profile on its platform and will leverage innovative formats such as videos, share cards, listicles, LIVE streams and more to actively engage a wide range of audiences, particularly the youth. 

    On OneIndia, articles, infographics and videos related to relevant topics will be published across multiple regional languages ensuring maximum impact and reach among regional audiences. Through this collaborative effort, Delhi Police will enhance communication with the community, create awareness and facilitate meaningful discussions on topics of significance across diverse audience segments.

    Ravanan N, Executive Director, Eterno Infotech said, “We are immensely proud to have Delhi Police on our platforms and we look forward to strengthening our collaboration. Together, we aim to strengthen the bond between Delhi Police and the community and democratise the access to critical information regarding public safety. This partnership represents Dailyhunt and OneIndia’s commitment to empowering and engaging citizens and thereby fostering a safer and more informed society”

    Suman Nalwa, DCP, PRO, Delhi Police said: "Through this strategic partnership, our goal is to strengthen Delhi Police’s engagement with citizens, particularly the younger generation. We expect to explore innovative engagement formats, deliver impactful messages, and strengthen our digital presence. We also believe that with the support of these innovative platforms, we will successfully facilitate seamless access to crucial information and foster meaningful discussions across diverse audiences."

    The collaboration between Delhi Police, Dailyhunt, and OneIndia represents a shared commitment to making a substantial impact in empowering citizens and enhancing public safety.

