Comprehensive Guide to All 10 IPL Teams: IPL 2025

With a massive fan following, each of the 10 teams boasts a unique legacy, iconic players, and an intense rivalry. In this article, we take an in-depth look at each IPL team, including their history, squad, key players, trophies won, and team management. Catch all the latest action of IPL 2025 on zuplay.com

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Delhi Capitals (DC) Gujarat Titans (GT) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Mumbai Indians (MI) Rajasthan Royals (RR) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings is one of the most successful franchises in IPL history. Led by the legendary MS Dhoni for years, CSK is known for its consistent performances and strong team spirit.

Owner: India Cements (N. Srinivasan)

Coach: Stephen Fleming

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Expected)

Home Ground: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Trophies Won: 5 (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023)

CSK Squad for IPL 2025

Player Specialization Age IPL Debut Matches Ruturaj Gaikwad (C) Batter 28 2020 66 MS Dhoni Wicket Keeper 44 2008 264 Devon Conway Batter 33 2022 30 Rahul Tripathi Batter 34 2017 100 Shaik Rasheed Batter 20 2023 15 Vansh Bedi Wicket Keeper 22 2025 0 Andre Siddarth Batter 19 2025 0 Rachin Ravindra All-rounder 25 2024 12 Ravichandran Ashwin All-rounder 38 2009 184 Vijay Shankar All-rounder 34 2014 50 Sam Curran All-rounder 26 2019 63 Anshul Kamboj All-rounder 24 2025 0 Deepak Hooda All-rounder 29 2015 95 Jamie Overton All-rounder 30 2025 0 Kamlesh Nagarkoti All-rounder 25 2018 12 Ramakrishna Ghosh All-rounder 27 2025 0 Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder 36 2008 210 Shivam Dube All-rounder 31 2019 47 Khaleel Ahmed Bowler 27 2018 34 Noor Ahmad Bowler 20 2025 0 Mukesh Choudhary Bowler 28 2022 20 Gurjapneet Singh Bowler 26 2025 0 Nathan Ellis Bowler 30 2025 0 Shreyas Gopal Bowler 31 2014 49 Matheesha Pathirana Bowler 22 2022 15

Delhi Capitals (DC)

DC has transformed into a formidable side in recent years. Their focus on young Indian players has paid off, making them strong contenders.

Owner: JSW Group & GMR Group

Coach: Ricky Ponting

Captain: Rishabh Pant

Home Ground: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Trophies Won: None

DC Squad for IPL 2025

Player Specialization Age IPL Debut Matches KL Rahul (C) Batter 32 2013 118 Harry Brook Batter 26 2023 12 Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter 23 2025 0 Karun Nair Batter 33 2013 76 Faf du Plessis Batter 40 2012 116 Donovan Ferreira Wicket Keeper 27 2025 0 Abishek Porel Wicket Keeper 22 2023 5 Tristan Stubbs Wicket Keeper 24 2023 8 Axar Patel All-rounder 31 2014 142 Sameer Rizvi All-rounder 22 2025 0 Ashutosh Sharma All-rounder 24 2025 0 Darshan Nalkande All-rounder 27 2022 6 Vipraj Nigam All-rounder 21 2025 0 Ajay Mandal All-rounder 29 2025 0 Manvanth Kumar L All-rounder 21 2025 0 Tripurana Vijay All-rounder 24 2025 0 Madhav Tiwari All-rounder 22 2025 0 Mitchell Starc Bowler 35 2014 27 T Natarajan Bowler 33 2017 35 Mohit Sharma Bowler 36 2013 86 Mukesh Kumar Bowler 30 2023 15 Dushmantha Chameera Bowler 33 2022 13 Kuldeep Yadav Bowler 30 2016 85

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Gujarat Titans made a dream debut in 2022, winning the IPL title in their first season.

Owner: Irelia Sports India Pvt Ltd

Coach: Ashish Nehra

Captain: Shubman Gill

Home Ground: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Trophies Won: 1 (2022)

GT Squad for IPL 2025

Player Specialization Age IPL Debut Matches Shubman Gill (C) Batter 25 2018 85 Jos Buttler Wicket Keeper 34 2016 72 Kumar Kushagra Wicket Keeper 22 2025 0 Anuj Rawat Wicket Keeper 25 2021 15 Sherfane Rutherford Batter 26 2019 10 Glenn Phillips Batter 28 2021 20 Nishant Sindhu All-rounder 21 2025 0 Mahipal Lomror All-rounder 25 2018 20 Washington Sundar All-rounder 25 2017 50 Arshad Khan All-rounder 26 2022 5 Sai Kishore Bowler 28 2022 12 Jayant Yadav All-rounder 35 2015 20 Karim Janat All-rounder 27 2025 0 Sai Sudharsan Batter 23 2022 25 Shahrukh Khan All-rounder 29 2021 30 Kagiso Rabada Bowler 29 2017 63 Mohammed Siraj Bowler 31 2017 85 Prasidh Krishna Bowler 29 2018 51 Manav Suthar Bowler 23 2024 1 Gerald Coetzee Bowler 24 2025 0 Gurnoor Brar Bowler 24 2025 0 Ishant Sharma Bowler 37 2008 110 Kulwant Khejroliya Bowler 30 2018 7 Rahul Tewatia All-rounder 31 2014 60 Rashid Khan Bowler 26 2017 92

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

KKR is one of the most followed teams, thanks to its exciting brand of cricket and celebrity ownership. The team has seen ups and downs but remains a strong contender.

Owner: Knight Riders Sports Pvt Ltd

Coach: Chandrakant Pandit

Captain: Ajinkya Rahane

Home Ground: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Trophies Won: 3 (2012, 2014, 2024)

KKR Squad for IPL 2025

Player Specialization Age IPL Debut Matches Ajinkya Rahane (C) Batter 37 2008 185 Rinku Singh Batter 27 2018 45 Quinton De Kock WK-Batter 33 2013 107 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket Keeper 23 2023 18 Angkrish Raghuvanshi Batter 22 2025 0 Rovman Powell Batter 32 2022 27 Manish Pandey Batter 35 2008 170 Luvnith Sisodia WK-Batter 25 2025 0 Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder 29 2021 35 Anukul Roy All-rounder 26 2018 15 Moeen Ali All-rounder 38 2018 67 Ramandeep Singh All-rounder 27 2022 20 Andre Russell All-rounder 36 2012 120 Anrich Nortje Bowler 32 2020 46 Vaibhav Arora Bowler 26 2022 14 Mayank Markande Bowler 26 2018 35 Spencer Johnson Bowler 28 2024 0 Harshit Rane Bowler 22 2022 8 Sunil Narine All-rounder 36 2012 162 Varun Chakravarty Bowler 32 2019 56 Chetan Sakariya Bowler 26 2021 19

Lucknow SuperGiants (LSG)

One of the newest teams in IPL, LSG has shown impressive performances in their first few seasons.

Owner: RPSG Sports Pvt Ltd

Coach: Justin Langer

Captain: Rishabh Pant

Home Ground: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Trophies Won: None

LSG Squad for IPL 2025

Player Specialization Age IPL Debut Matches Rishabh Pant [C] WK Batter 27 2016 98 David Miller Batter 35 2012 105 Aiden Markram Batter 30 2022 30 Aryan Juyal Batter 23 2025 0 Himmat Singh Batter 28 2025 0 Matthew Breetzke Batter 26 2025 0 Nicholas Pooran Batter 29 2019 47 Mitchell Marsh All- Rounder 33 2010 29 Abdul Samad All- Rounder 23 2020 37 Shahbaz Ahmed All- Rounder 30 2020 42 Yuvraj Chowdhury All- Rounder 22 2025 0 Rajvardhan Hangargekar All- Rounder 22 2022 5 Arshin Kulkarni All- Rounder 20 2025 0 Ayush Badoni All- Rounder 25 2022 33 Avesh Khan Bowler 28 2017 47 Akash Deep Bowler 27 2022 10 M. Siddharth Bowler 26 2021 10 Digvesh Singh Bowler 24 2025 0 Akash Singh Bowler 22 2021 6 Shamar Joseph Bowler 25 2025 0 Prince Yadav Bowler 23 2025 0 Mayank Yadav Bowler 22 2025 0 Mohsin Khan Bowler 26 2022 14 Ravi Bishnoi Bowler 24 2020 50

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Mumbai Indians is the most successful team in IPL history, with five championship titles. Known for its strong leadership and young talent, MI has dominated the league under Rohit Sharma.

Owner: Indiawin Sports Pvt Ltd

Coach: Mahela Jayawardene

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Home Ground: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Trophies Won: 5 (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020)

MI Squad for IPL 2025

Player Specialization Age IPL Debut Matches Rohit Sharma Batter 37 2008 227 Suryakumar Yadav Batter 34 2012 134 Robin Minz Batter 22 2025 0 Ryan Rickelton Batter 29 2025 0 Shrijith Krishnan Batter 27 2025 0 Bevon John Jacobs Batter 24 2025 0 N Tilak Varma Batter 22 2022 31 Hardik Pandya [C] All-Rounder 31 2015 107 Naman Dhir All-Rounder 25 2025 0 Will Jacks All-Rounder 26 2025 0 Mitchell Santner All-Rounder 33 2019 12 Raj Angad Bawa All-Rounder 22 2022 2 Vignesh Puthur All-Rounder 23 2025 0 Corbin Bosch All-Rounder 30 2025 0 Trent Boult Bowler 35 2015 78 Karan Sharma Bowler 37 2009 68 Deepak Chahar Bowler 32 2016 74 Ashwani Kumar Bowler 24 2025 0 Reece Topley Bowler 31 2023 1 Venkata Penmesta Bowler 23 2025 0 Arjun Tendulkar Bowler 25 2023 4 Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler 23 2018 19 Jasprit Bumrah Bowler 31 2013 120

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

PBKS has been an underperforming team despite having some of the best players. They aim to build a winning squad for IPL 2025.

Owner: KPH Dream Cricket Pvt Ltd

Coach: Ricky Ponting

Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Home Ground: PCA Stadium, Mullanpur

Trophies Won: None

PBKS Squad for IPL 2025

Player Specialization Age IPL Debut Matches Shreyas Iyer [C] Batter 30 2015 101 Nehal Wadhera Batter 24 2023 14 Vishnu Vinod Batter 31 2017 3 Josh Inglis Batter 29 2025 0 Harnoor Pannu Batter 22 2025 0 Pyla Avinash Batter 23 2025 0 Prabhsimran Singh Batter 24 2019 17 Shashank Singh Batter 33 2022 10 Marcus Stoinas All-Rounder 35 2016 96 Glenn Maxwell All-Rounder 36 2012 110 Harpreet Brar All-Rounder 29 2019 32 Marco Jansen All-Rounder 24 2021 21 Azmatullah Omarzai All-Rounder 24 2024 7 Priyansh Arya All-Rounder 23 2025 0 Aaron Hardie All-Rounder 26 2025 0 Musheer Khan All-Rounder 22 2025 0 Shuryansh Shedge All-Rounder 22 2025 0 Arshdeep Singh Bowler 25 2019 42 Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler 34 2013 131 Vyshak Vijay Kumar Bowler 27 2023 10 Yash Thakur Bowler 25 2023 10 Lockie Ferguson Bowler 33 2017 45 Kuldeep Sen Bowler 28 2022 7 Xavier Bartlett Bowler 25 2025 0 Pravin Dubey Bowler 31 2020 3

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

RR won the inaugural IPL in 2008 under Shane Warne’s captaincy. Since then, they have struggled for consistency but continue to nurture young talent.

Owner: Royal Multisport Pvt Ltd

Coach: Rahul Dravid

Captain: Sanju Samson

Home Ground: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Trophies Won: 1 (2008)

RR Squad for IPL 2025

Player Specialization Age IPL Debut Matches Sanju Samson WK-Batter 30 2013 138 Shubham Dubey Batter 30 2024 4 Vaibhav Suryavanshi Batter 13 2025 0 Kunal Rathore WK-Batter 22 2025 0 Shimron Hetmyer Batter 28 2019 46 Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter 23 2020 34 Dhruv Jurel WK-Batter 23 2025 0 Riyan Parag Batter 23 2019 47 Nistish Rana All-Rounder 32 2016 107 Yudhvir Singh All-Rounder 28 2023 5 Jofra Archer Bowler 29 2018 40 Maheesh Theeksana Bowler 24 2022 21 Wanindu Hasaranga Bowler 27 2022 26 Akash Madhwal Bowler 31 2023 8 Kumar Singh Bowler 28 2025 0 Tushar Deshpande Bowler 29 2020 29 Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler 24 2022 3 Kwena Maphaka Bowler 19 2025 0 Ashok Sharma Bowler 23 2025 0 Sandeep Sharma Bowler 31 2013 116

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

RCB is one of the most popular teams in IPL history, despite never winning the title. Their aggressive approach and star-studded lineup make them fan favorites.

Owner: Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd

Coach: Andy Flower

Captain: Rajat Patidar

Home Ground: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Trophies Won: None

RCB Squad for IPL 2025

Player Specialization Age IPL Debut Matches Rajat Patidar Batter 31 2021 20 Virat Kohli Batter 36 2008 237 Phil Salt WK-Batter 28 2023 10 Jitesh Sharma WK-Batter 31 2022 23 Devdutt Padikkal Batter 24 2020 58 Swastik Chhikara Batter 19 2025 0 Liam Livingstone All-Rounder 31 2019 39 Krunal Pandya All-Rounder 33 2016 122 Swapnil Singh All-Rounder 32 2017 5 Tim David All-Rounder 29 2022 25 Romoario Shepherd All-Rounder 30 2022 10 Manoj Bhandage All-Rounder 24 2025 0 Jacob Bethell All-Rounder 21 2025 0 Josh Hazelwood Bowler 34 2022 24 Rasikh Dar Bowler 23 2019 3 Suyash Sharma Bowler 22 2023 11 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler 35 2011 146 Nuwan Tushara Bowler 29 2025 0 Lungi Ngidi Bowler 29 2018 14 Abhinandan Singh Bowler 24 2025 0 Mohit Rathee Bowler 23 2025 0 Yash Dayal Bowler 27 2022 12

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

SRH is known for its solid bowling attack and consistent performances. Their 2016 title win was led by an exceptional David Warner.

Owner: Sun TV Network

Coach: Daniel Vettori

Captain: Pat Cummins

Home Ground: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Trophies Won: 1 (2016)

SRH Squad for IPL 2025

Player Specialization Age IPL Debut Matches Ishaan Kishan Wk-Batter 26 2016 75 Atharva Taide Batter 24 2023 10 Abhinav Manohar Batter 30 2022 19 Aniket Verma Batter 22 2025 0 Sachin Baby Batter 36 2013 18 Heinrich Klaasen WK-Batter 33 2019 12 Travis Head Batter 31 2016 25 Harshal Patel All-Rounder 34 2012 106 Kamindu Mendis All-Rounder 26 2025 0 Wiaan Mulder All-Rounder 27 2025 0 Abhishek Sharma All-Rounder 24 2018 48 Nitish Reddy All-Rounder 21 2023 15 Pat Cummins [C] Bowler 31 2014 58 Mohd. Shami Bowler 34 2009 110 Rahul Chahar Bowler 25 2017 78 Adam Zampa Bowler 32 2016 20 Simarjeet Singh Bowler 26 2022 10 Zeeshan Ansari Bowler 24 2025 0 Jaydev Unadkat Bowler 33 2010 105 Eshan Malinga Bowler 23 2025 0

As the IPL 2025 season unfolds, fans can expect thrilling encounters, intense rivalries, and unforgettable performances from the league’s ten powerhouse teams. Each franchise has built a formidable squad, blending experienced veterans with rising stars to create a dynamic and competitive tournament. From record-breaking batsmen to lethal bowlers, every team brings a unique flavor to the IPL, making it the most exciting T20 league in the world.

At Zuplay, we aim to provide fans with in-depth insights, team analyses, and up-to-date information to enhance your IPL experience. Whether you’re tracking your favorite players, analyzing team strategies, or staying updated with match schedules, Zuplay is your go-to destination for everything IPL 2025. Get ready for an electrifying season, and may the best team lift the trophy!

