Comprehensive Guide to All 10 IPL Teams: IPL 2025
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the biggest cricketing leagues in the world, bringing together top international and domestic players.
With a massive fan following, each of the 10 teams boasts a unique legacy, iconic players, and an intense rivalry. In this article, we take an in-depth look at each IPL team, including their history, squad, key players, trophies won, and team management.
Teams:
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Delhi Capitals (DC) Gujarat Titans (GT) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Mumbai Indians (MI) Rajasthan Royals (RR) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Chennai Super Kings is one of the most successful franchises in IPL history. Led by the legendary MS Dhoni for years, CSK is known for its consistent performances and strong team spirit.
-
Owner: India Cements (N. Srinivasan)
-
Coach: Stephen Fleming
-
Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Expected)
-
Home Ground: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
Trophies Won: 5 (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023)
CSK Squad for IPL 2025
|
Player
|
Specialization
|
Age
|
IPL Debut
|
Matches
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad (C)
|
Batter
|
28
|
2020
|
66
|
MS Dhoni
|
Wicket Keeper
|
44
|
2008
|
264
|
Devon Conway
|
Batter
|
33
|
2022
|
30
|
Rahul Tripathi
|
Batter
|
34
|
2017
|
100
|
Shaik Rasheed
|
Batter
|
20
|
2023
|
15
|
Vansh Bedi
|
Wicket Keeper
|
22
|
2025
|
0
|
Andre Siddarth
|
Batter
|
19
|
2025
|
0
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
All-rounder
|
25
|
2024
|
12
|
Ravichandran Ashwin
|
All-rounder
|
38
|
2009
|
184
|
Vijay Shankar
|
All-rounder
|
34
|
2014
|
50
|
Sam Curran
|
All-rounder
|
26
|
2019
|
63
|
Anshul Kamboj
|
All-rounder
|
24
|
2025
|
0
|
Deepak Hooda
|
All-rounder
|
29
|
2015
|
95
|
Jamie Overton
|
All-rounder
|
30
|
2025
|
0
|
Kamlesh Nagarkoti
|
All-rounder
|
25
|
2018
|
12
|
Ramakrishna Ghosh
|
All-rounder
|
27
|
2025
|
0
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
All-rounder
|
36
|
2008
|
210
|
Shivam Dube
|
All-rounder
|
31
|
2019
|
47
|
Khaleel Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
27
|
2018
|
34
|
Noor Ahmad
|
Bowler
|
20
|
2025
|
0
|
Mukesh Choudhary
|
Bowler
|
28
|
2022
|
20
|
Gurjapneet Singh
|
Bowler
|
26
|
2025
|
0
|
Nathan Ellis
|
Bowler
|
30
|
2025
|
0
|
Shreyas Gopal
|
Bowler
|
31
|
2014
|
49
|
Matheesha Pathirana
|
Bowler
|
22
|
2022
|
15
Delhi Capitals (DC)
DC has transformed into a formidable side in recent years. Their focus on young Indian players has paid off, making them strong contenders.
-
Owner: JSW Group & GMR Group
-
Coach: Ricky Ponting
-
Captain: Rishabh Pant
-
Home Ground: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
Trophies Won: None
DC Squad for IPL 2025
|
Player
|
Specialization
|
Age
|
IPL Debut
|
Matches
|
KL Rahul (C)
|
Batter
|
32
|
2013
|
118
|
Harry Brook
|
Batter
|
26
|
2023
|
12
|
Jake Fraser-McGurk
|
Batter
|
23
|
2025
|
0
|
Karun Nair
|
Batter
|
33
|
2013
|
76
|
Faf du Plessis
|
Batter
|
40
|
2012
|
116
|
Donovan Ferreira
|
Wicket Keeper
|
27
|
2025
|
0
|
Abishek Porel
|
Wicket Keeper
|
22
|
2023
|
5
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Wicket Keeper
|
24
|
2023
|
8
|
Axar Patel
|
All-rounder
|
31
|
2014
|
142
|
Sameer Rizvi
|
All-rounder
|
22
|
2025
|
0
|
Ashutosh Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
24
|
2025
|
0
|
Darshan Nalkande
|
All-rounder
|
27
|
2022
|
6
|
Vipraj Nigam
|
All-rounder
|
21
|
2025
|
0
|
Ajay Mandal
|
All-rounder
|
29
|
2025
|
0
|
Manvanth Kumar L
|
All-rounder
|
21
|
2025
|
0
|
Tripurana Vijay
|
All-rounder
|
24
|
2025
|
0
|
Madhav Tiwari
|
All-rounder
|
22
|
2025
|
0
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Bowler
|
35
|
2014
|
27
|
T Natarajan
|
Bowler
|
33
|
2017
|
35
|
Mohit Sharma
|
Bowler
|
36
|
2013
|
86
|
Mukesh Kumar
|
Bowler
|
30
|
2023
|
15
|
Dushmantha Chameera
|
Bowler
|
33
|
2022
|
13
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler
|
30
|
2016
|
85
Gujarat Titans (GT)
Gujarat Titans made a dream debut in 2022, winning the IPL title in their first season.
-
Owner: Irelia Sports India Pvt Ltd
-
Coach: Ashish Nehra
-
Captain: Shubman Gill
-
Home Ground: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
-
Trophies Won: 1 (2022)
GT Squad for IPL 2025
|
Player
|
Specialization
|
Age
|
IPL Debut
|
Matches
|
Shubman Gill (C)
|
Batter
|
25
|
2018
|
85
|
Jos Buttler
|
Wicket Keeper
|
34
|
2016
|
72
|
Kumar Kushagra
|
Wicket Keeper
|
22
|
2025
|
0
|
Anuj Rawat
|
Wicket Keeper
|
25
|
2021
|
15
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Batter
|
26
|
2019
|
10
|
Glenn Phillips
|
Batter
|
28
|
2021
|
20
|
Nishant Sindhu
|
All-rounder
|
21
|
2025
|
0
|
Mahipal Lomror
|
All-rounder
|
25
|
2018
|
20
|
Washington Sundar
|
All-rounder
|
25
|
2017
|
50
|
Arshad Khan
|
All-rounder
|
26
|
2022
|
5
|
Sai Kishore
|
Bowler
|
28
|
2022
|
12
|
Jayant Yadav
|
All-rounder
|
35
|
2015
|
20
|
Karim Janat
|
All-rounder
|
27
|
2025
|
0
|
Sai Sudharsan
|
Batter
|
23
|
2022
|
25
|
Shahrukh Khan
|
All-rounder
|
29
|
2021
|
30
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
Bowler
|
29
|
2017
|
63
|
Mohammed Siraj
|
Bowler
|
31
|
2017
|
85
|
Prasidh Krishna
|
Bowler
|
29
|
2018
|
51
|
Manav Suthar
|
Bowler
|
23
|
2024
|
1
|
Gerald Coetzee
|
Bowler
|
24
|
2025
|
0
|
Gurnoor Brar
|
Bowler
|
24
|
2025
|
0
|
Ishant Sharma
|
Bowler
|
37
|
2008
|
110
|
Kulwant Khejroliya
|
Bowler
|
30
|
2018
|
7
|
Rahul Tewatia
|
All-rounder
|
31
|
2014
|
60
|
Rashid Khan
|
Bowler
|
26
|
2017
|
92
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
KKR is one of the most followed teams, thanks to its exciting brand of cricket and celebrity ownership. The team has seen ups and downs but remains a strong contender.
-
Owner: Knight Riders Sports Pvt Ltd
-
Coach: Chandrakant Pandit
-
Captain: Ajinkya Rahane
-
Home Ground: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
Trophies Won: 3 (2012, 2014, 2024)
KKR Squad for IPL 2025
|
Player
|
Specialization
|
Age
|
IPL Debut
|
Matches
|
Ajinkya Rahane (C)
|
Batter
|
37
|
2008
|
185
|
Rinku Singh
|
Batter
|
27
|
2018
|
45
|
Quinton De Kock
|
WK-Batter
|
33
|
2013
|
107
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Wicket Keeper
|
23
|
2023
|
18
|
Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|
Batter
|
22
|
2025
|
0
|
Rovman Powell
|
Batter
|
32
|
2022
|
27
|
Manish Pandey
|
Batter
|
35
|
2008
|
170
|
Luvnith Sisodia
|
WK-Batter
|
25
|
2025
|
0
|
Venkatesh Iyer
|
All-rounder
|
29
|
2021
|
35
|
Anukul Roy
|
All-rounder
|
26
|
2018
|
15
|
Moeen Ali
|
All-rounder
|
38
|
2018
|
67
|
Ramandeep Singh
|
All-rounder
|
27
|
2022
|
20
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
36
|
2012
|
120
|
Anrich Nortje
|
Bowler
|
32
|
2020
|
46
|
Vaibhav Arora
|
Bowler
|
26
|
2022
|
14
|
Mayank Markande
|
Bowler
|
26
|
2018
|
35
|
Spencer Johnson
|
Bowler
|
28
|
2024
|
0
|
Harshit Rane
|
Bowler
|
22
|
2022
|
8
|
Sunil Narine
|
All-rounder
|
36
|
2012
|
162
|
Varun Chakravarty
|
Bowler
|
32
|
2019
|
56
|
Chetan Sakariya
|
Bowler
|
26
|
2021
|
19
Lucknow SuperGiants (LSG)
One of the newest teams in IPL, LSG has shown impressive performances in their first few seasons.
-
Owner: RPSG Sports Pvt Ltd
-
Coach: Justin Langer
-
Captain: Rishabh Pant
-
Home Ground: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
-
Trophies Won: None
LSG Squad for IPL 2025
|
Player
|
Specialization
|
Age
|
IPL Debut
|
Matches
|
Rishabh Pant [C]
|
WK Batter
|
27
|
2016
|
98
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
35
|
2012
|
105
|
Aiden Markram
|
Batter
|
30
|
2022
|
30
|
Aryan Juyal
|
Batter
|
23
|
2025
|
0
|
Himmat Singh
|
Batter
|
28
|
2025
|
0
|
Matthew Breetzke
|
Batter
|
26
|
2025
|
0
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Batter
|
29
|
2019
|
47
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
All- Rounder
|
33
|
2010
|
29
|
Abdul Samad
|
All- Rounder
|
23
|
2020
|
37
|
Shahbaz Ahmed
|
All- Rounder
|
30
|
2020
|
42
|
Yuvraj Chowdhury
|
All- Rounder
|
22
|
2025
|
0
|
Rajvardhan Hangargekar
|
All- Rounder
|
22
|
2022
|
5
|
Arshin Kulkarni
|
All- Rounder
|
20
|
2025
|
0
|
Ayush Badoni
|
All- Rounder
|
25
|
2022
|
33
|
Avesh Khan
|
Bowler
|
28
|
2017
|
47
|
Akash Deep
|
Bowler
|
27
|
2022
|
10
|
M. Siddharth
|
Bowler
|
26
|
2021
|
10
|
Digvesh Singh
|
Bowler
|
24
|
2025
|
0
|
Akash Singh
|
Bowler
|
22
|
2021
|
6
|
Shamar Joseph
|
Bowler
|
25
|
2025
|
0
|
Prince Yadav
|
Bowler
|
23
|
2025
|
0
|
Mayank Yadav
|
Bowler
|
22
|
2025
|
0
|
Mohsin Khan
|
Bowler
|
26
|
2022
|
14
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
Bowler
|
24
|
2020
|
50
Mumbai Indians (MI)
Mumbai Indians is the most successful team in IPL history, with five championship titles. Known for its strong leadership and young talent, MI has dominated the league under Rohit Sharma.
-
Owner: Indiawin Sports Pvt Ltd
-
Coach: Mahela Jayawardene
-
Captain: Hardik Pandya
-
Home Ground: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
Trophies Won: 5 (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020)
MI Squad for IPL 2025
|
Player
|
Specialization
|
Age
|
IPL Debut
|
Matches
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Batter
|
37
|
2008
|
227
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
Batter
|
34
|
2012
|
134
|
Robin Minz
|
Batter
|
22
|
2025
|
0
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
Batter
|
29
|
2025
|
0
|
Shrijith Krishnan
|
Batter
|
27
|
2025
|
0
|
Bevon John Jacobs
|
Batter
|
24
|
2025
|
0
|
N Tilak Varma
|
Batter
|
22
|
2022
|
31
|
Hardik Pandya [C]
|
All-Rounder
|
31
|
2015
|
107
|
Naman Dhir
|
All-Rounder
|
25
|
2025
|
0
|
Will Jacks
|
All-Rounder
|
26
|
2025
|
0
|
Mitchell Santner
|
All-Rounder
|
33
|
2019
|
12
|
Raj Angad Bawa
|
All-Rounder
|
22
|
2022
|
2
|
Vignesh Puthur
|
All-Rounder
|
23
|
2025
|
0
|
Corbin Bosch
|
All-Rounder
|
30
|
2025
|
0
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
|
35
|
2015
|
78
|
Karan Sharma
|
Bowler
|
37
|
2009
|
68
|
Deepak Chahar
|
Bowler
|
32
|
2016
|
74
|
Ashwani Kumar
|
Bowler
|
24
|
2025
|
0
|
Reece Topley
|
Bowler
|
31
|
2023
|
1
|
Venkata Penmesta
|
Bowler
|
23
|
2025
|
0
|
Arjun Tendulkar
|
Bowler
|
25
|
2023
|
4
|
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
23
|
2018
|
19
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Bowler
|
31
|
2013
|
120
Punjab Kings (PBKS)
PBKS has been an underperforming team despite having some of the best players. They aim to build a winning squad for IPL 2025.
-
Owner: KPH Dream Cricket Pvt Ltd
-
Coach: Ricky Ponting
-
Captain: Shreyas Iyer
-
Home Ground: PCA Stadium, Mullanpur
-
Trophies Won: None
PBKS Squad for IPL 2025
|
Player
|
Specialization
|
Age
|
IPL Debut
|
Matches
|
Shreyas Iyer [C]
|
Batter
|
30
|
2015
|
101
|
Nehal Wadhera
|
Batter
|
24
|
2023
|
14
|
Vishnu Vinod
|
Batter
|
31
|
2017
|
3
|
Josh Inglis
|
Batter
|
29
|
2025
|
0
|
Harnoor Pannu
|
Batter
|
22
|
2025
|
0
|
Pyla Avinash
|
Batter
|
23
|
2025
|
0
|
Prabhsimran Singh
|
Batter
|
24
|
2019
|
17
|
Shashank Singh
|
Batter
|
33
|
2022
|
10
|
Marcus Stoinas
|
All-Rounder
|
35
|
2016
|
96
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
All-Rounder
|
36
|
2012
|
110
|
Harpreet Brar
|
All-Rounder
|
29
|
2019
|
32
|
Marco Jansen
|
All-Rounder
|
24
|
2021
|
21
|
Azmatullah Omarzai
|
All-Rounder
|
24
|
2024
|
7
|
Priyansh Arya
|
All-Rounder
|
23
|
2025
|
0
|
Aaron Hardie
|
All-Rounder
|
26
|
2025
|
0
|
Musheer Khan
|
All-Rounder
|
22
|
2025
|
0
|
Shuryansh Shedge
|
All-Rounder
|
22
|
2025
|
0
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
25
|
2019
|
42
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
Bowler
|
34
|
2013
|
131
|
Vyshak Vijay Kumar
|
Bowler
|
27
|
2023
|
10
|
Yash Thakur
|
Bowler
|
25
|
2023
|
10
|
Lockie Ferguson
|
Bowler
|
33
|
2017
|
45
|
Kuldeep Sen
|
Bowler
|
28
|
2022
|
7
|
Xavier Bartlett
|
Bowler
|
25
|
2025
|
0
|
Pravin Dubey
|
Bowler
|
31
|
2020
|
3
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
RR won the inaugural IPL in 2008 under Shane Warne’s captaincy. Since then, they have struggled for consistency but continue to nurture young talent.
-
Owner: Royal Multisport Pvt Ltd
-
Coach: Rahul Dravid
-
Captain: Sanju Samson
-
Home Ground: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
-
Trophies Won: 1 (2008)
RR Squad for IPL 2025
|
Player
|
Specialization
|
Age
|
IPL Debut
|
Matches
|
Sanju Samson
|
WK-Batter
|
30
|
2013
|
138
|
Shubham Dubey
|
Batter
|
30
|
2024
|
4
|
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
|
Batter
|
13
|
2025
|
0
|
Kunal Rathore
|
WK-Batter
|
22
|
2025
|
0
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
28
|
2019
|
46
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batter
|
23
|
2020
|
34
|
Dhruv Jurel
|
WK-Batter
|
23
|
2025
|
0
|
Riyan Parag
|
Batter
|
23
|
2019
|
47
|
Nistish Rana
|
All-Rounder
|
32
|
2016
|
107
|
Yudhvir Singh
|
All-Rounder
|
28
|
2023
|
5
|
Jofra Archer
|
Bowler
|
29
|
2018
|
40
|
Maheesh Theeksana
|
Bowler
|
24
|
2022
|
21
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
Bowler
|
27
|
2022
|
26
|
Akash Madhwal
|
Bowler
|
31
|
2023
|
8
|
Kumar Singh
|
Bowler
|
28
|
2025
|
0
|
Tushar Deshpande
|
Bowler
|
29
|
2020
|
29
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
Bowler
|
24
|
2022
|
3
|
Kwena Maphaka
|
Bowler
|
19
|
2025
|
0
|
Ashok Sharma
|
Bowler
|
23
|
2025
|
0
|
Sandeep Sharma
|
Bowler
|
31
|
2013
|
116
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
RCB is one of the most popular teams in IPL history, despite never winning the title. Their aggressive approach and star-studded lineup make them fan favorites.
-
Owner: Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd
-
Coach: Andy Flower
-
Captain: Rajat Patidar
-
Home Ground: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
Trophies Won: None
RCB Squad for IPL 2025
|
Player
|
Specialization
|
Age
|
IPL Debut
|
Matches
|
Rajat Patidar
|
Batter
|
31
|
2021
|
20
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batter
|
36
|
2008
|
237
|
Phil Salt
|
WK-Batter
|
28
|
2023
|
10
|
Jitesh Sharma
|
WK-Batter
|
31
|
2022
|
23
|
Devdutt Padikkal
|
Batter
|
24
|
2020
|
58
|
Swastik Chhikara
|
Batter
|
19
|
2025
|
0
|
Liam Livingstone
|
All-Rounder
|
31
|
2019
|
39
|
Krunal Pandya
|
All-Rounder
|
33
|
2016
|
122
|
Swapnil Singh
|
All-Rounder
|
32
|
2017
|
5
|
Tim David
|
All-Rounder
|
29
|
2022
|
25
|
Romoario Shepherd
|
All-Rounder
|
30
|
2022
|
10
|
Manoj Bhandage
|
All-Rounder
|
24
|
2025
|
0
|
Jacob Bethell
|
All-Rounder
|
21
|
2025
|
0
|
Josh Hazelwood
|
Bowler
|
34
|
2022
|
24
|
Rasikh Dar
|
Bowler
|
23
|
2019
|
3
|
Suyash Sharma
|
Bowler
|
22
|
2023
|
11
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Bowler
|
35
|
2011
|
146
|
Nuwan Tushara
|
Bowler
|
29
|
2025
|
0
|
Lungi Ngidi
|
Bowler
|
29
|
2018
|
14
|
Abhinandan Singh
|
Bowler
|
24
|
2025
|
0
|
Mohit Rathee
|
Bowler
|
23
|
2025
|
0
|
Yash Dayal
|
Bowler
|
27
|
2022
|
12
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
SRH is known for its solid bowling attack and consistent performances. Their 2016 title win was led by an exceptional David Warner.
-
Owner: Sun TV Network
-
Coach: Daniel Vettori
-
Captain: Pat Cummins
-
Home Ground: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
-
Trophies Won: 1 (2016)
SRH Squad for IPL 2025
|
Player
|
Specialization
|
Age
|
IPL Debut
|
Matches
|
Ishaan Kishan
|
Wk-Batter
|
26
|
2016
|
75
|
Atharva Taide
|
Batter
|
24
|
2023
|
10
|
Abhinav Manohar
|
Batter
|
30
|
2022
|
19
|
Aniket Verma
|
Batter
|
22
|
2025
|
0
|
Sachin Baby
|
Batter
|
36
|
2013
|
18
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
WK-Batter
|
33
|
2019
|
12
|
Travis Head
|
Batter
|
31
|
2016
|
25
|
Harshal Patel
|
All-Rounder
|
34
|
2012
|
106
|
Kamindu Mendis
|
All-Rounder
|
26
|
2025
|
0
|
Wiaan Mulder
|
All-Rounder
|
27
|
2025
|
0
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
All-Rounder
|
24
|
2018
|
48
|
Nitish Reddy
|
All-Rounder
|
21
|
2023
|
15
|
Pat Cummins [C]
|
Bowler
|
31
|
2014
|
58
|
Mohd. Shami
|
Bowler
|
34
|
2009
|
110
|
Rahul Chahar
|
Bowler
|
25
|
2017
|
78
|
Adam Zampa
|
Bowler
|
32
|
2016
|
20
|
Simarjeet Singh
|
Bowler
|
26
|
2022
|
10
|
Zeeshan Ansari
|
Bowler
|
24
|
2025
|
0
|
Jaydev Unadkat
|
Bowler
|
33
|
2010
|
105
|
Eshan Malinga
|
Bowler
|
23
|
2025
|
0
As the IPL 2025 season unfolds, fans can expect thrilling encounters, intense rivalries, and unforgettable performances from the league’s ten powerhouse teams. Each franchise has built a formidable squad, blending experienced veterans with rising stars to create a dynamic and competitive tournament. From record-breaking batsmen to lethal bowlers, every team brings a unique flavor to the IPL, making it the most exciting T20 league in the world.
At Zuplay, we aim to provide fans with in-depth insights, team analyses, and up-to-date information to enhance your IPL experience. Whether you're tracking your favorite players, analyzing team strategies, or staying updated with match schedules, Zuplay is your go-to destination for everything IPL 2025. Get ready for an electrifying season, and may the best team lift the trophy!