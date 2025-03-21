user
Comprehensive Guide to All 10 IPL Teams: IPL 2025

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the biggest cricketing leagues in the world, bringing together top international and domestic players.

With a massive fan following, each of the 10 teams boasts a unique legacy, iconic players, and an intense rivalry. In this article, we take an in-depth look at each IPL team, including their history, squad, key players, trophies won, and team management. Catch all the latest action of IPL 2025 on zuplay.com

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Delhi Capitals (DC) Gujarat Titans (GT) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Mumbai Indians (MI) Rajasthan Royals (RR) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings is one of the most successful franchises in IPL history. Led by the legendary MS Dhoni for years, CSK is known for its consistent performances and strong team spirit.

  • Owner: India Cements (N. Srinivasan)

  • Coach: Stephen Fleming

  • Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Expected)

  • Home Ground: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

  • Trophies Won: 5 (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023)

CSK Squad for IPL 2025

Player

Specialization

Age

IPL Debut

Matches

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C)

Batter

28

2020

66

MS Dhoni

Wicket Keeper

44

2008

264

Devon Conway

Batter

33

2022

30

Rahul Tripathi

Batter

34

2017

100

Shaik Rasheed

Batter

20

2023

15

Vansh Bedi

Wicket Keeper

22

2025

0

Andre Siddarth

Batter

19

2025

0

Rachin Ravindra

All-rounder

25

2024

12

Ravichandran Ashwin

All-rounder

38

2009

184

Vijay Shankar

All-rounder

34

2014

50

Sam Curran

All-rounder

26

2019

63

Anshul Kamboj

All-rounder

24

2025

0

Deepak Hooda

All-rounder

29

2015

95

Jamie Overton

All-rounder

30

2025

0

Kamlesh Nagarkoti

All-rounder

25

2018

12

Ramakrishna Ghosh

All-rounder

27

2025

0

Ravindra Jadeja

All-rounder

36

2008

210

Shivam Dube

All-rounder

31

2019

47

Khaleel Ahmed

Bowler

27

2018

34

Noor Ahmad

Bowler

20

2025

0

Mukesh Choudhary

Bowler

28

2022

20

Gurjapneet Singh

Bowler

26

2025

0

Nathan Ellis

Bowler

30

2025

0

Shreyas Gopal

Bowler

31

2014

49

Matheesha Pathirana

Bowler

22

2022

15

Delhi Capitals (DC)

DC has transformed into a formidable side in recent years. Their focus on young Indian players has paid off, making them strong contenders.

  • Owner: JSW Group & GMR Group

  • Coach: Ricky Ponting

  • Captain: Rishabh Pant

  • Home Ground: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

  • Trophies Won: None

DC Squad for IPL 2025

Player

Specialization

Age

IPL Debut

Matches

KL Rahul (C)

Batter

32

2013

118

Harry Brook

Batter

26

2023

12

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Batter

23

2025

0

Karun Nair

Batter

33

2013

76

Faf du Plessis

Batter

40

2012

116

Donovan Ferreira

Wicket Keeper

27

2025

0

Abishek Porel

Wicket Keeper

22

2023

5

Tristan Stubbs

Wicket Keeper

24

2023

8

Axar Patel

All-rounder

31

2014

142

Sameer Rizvi

All-rounder

22

2025

0

Ashutosh Sharma

All-rounder

24

2025

0

Darshan Nalkande

All-rounder

27

2022

6

Vipraj Nigam

All-rounder

21

2025

0

Ajay Mandal

All-rounder

29

2025

0

Manvanth Kumar L

All-rounder

21

2025

0

Tripurana Vijay

All-rounder

24

2025

0

Madhav Tiwari

All-rounder

22

2025

0

Mitchell Starc

Bowler

35

2014

27

T Natarajan

Bowler

33

2017

35

Mohit Sharma

Bowler

36

2013

86

Mukesh Kumar

Bowler

30

2023

15

Dushmantha Chameera

Bowler

33

2022

13

Kuldeep Yadav

Bowler

30

2016

85

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Gujarat Titans made a dream debut in 2022, winning the IPL title in their first season.

  • Owner: Irelia Sports India Pvt Ltd

  • Coach: Ashish Nehra

  • Captain: Shubman Gill

  • Home Ground: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

  • Trophies Won: 1 (2022)

GT Squad for IPL 2025

Player

Specialization

Age

IPL Debut

Matches

Shubman Gill (C)

Batter

25

2018

85

Jos Buttler

Wicket Keeper

34

2016

72

Kumar Kushagra

Wicket Keeper

22

2025

0

Anuj Rawat

Wicket Keeper

25

2021

15

Sherfane Rutherford

Batter

26

2019

10

Glenn Phillips

Batter

28

2021

20

Nishant Sindhu

All-rounder

21

2025

0

Mahipal Lomror

All-rounder

25

2018

20

Washington Sundar

All-rounder

25

2017

50

Arshad Khan

All-rounder

26

2022

5

Sai Kishore

Bowler

28

2022

12

Jayant Yadav

All-rounder

35

2015

20

Karim Janat

All-rounder

27

2025

0

Sai Sudharsan

Batter

23

2022

25

Shahrukh Khan

All-rounder

29

2021

30

Kagiso Rabada

Bowler

29

2017

63

Mohammed Siraj

Bowler

31

2017

85

Prasidh Krishna

Bowler

29

2018

51

Manav Suthar

Bowler

23

2024

1

Gerald Coetzee

Bowler

24

2025

0

Gurnoor Brar

Bowler

24

2025

0

Ishant Sharma

Bowler

37

2008

110

Kulwant Khejroliya

Bowler

30

2018

7

Rahul Tewatia

All-rounder

31

2014

60

Rashid Khan

Bowler

26

2017

92

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

KKR is one of the most followed teams, thanks to its exciting brand of cricket and celebrity ownership. The team has seen ups and downs but remains a strong contender.

  • Owner: Knight Riders Sports Pvt Ltd

  • Coach: Chandrakant Pandit

  • Captain: Ajinkya Rahane

  • Home Ground: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

  • Trophies Won: 3 (2012, 2014, 2024)

KKR Squad for IPL 2025

Player

Specialization

Age

IPL Debut

Matches

Ajinkya Rahane (C)

Batter

37

2008

185

Rinku Singh

Batter

27

2018

45

Quinton De Kock

WK-Batter

33

2013

107

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Wicket Keeper

23

2023

18

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Batter

22

2025

0

Rovman Powell

Batter

32

2022

27

Manish Pandey

Batter

35

2008

170

Luvnith Sisodia

WK-Batter

25

2025

0

Venkatesh Iyer

All-rounder

29

2021

35

Anukul Roy

All-rounder

26

2018

15

Moeen Ali

All-rounder

38

2018

67

Ramandeep Singh

All-rounder

27

2022

20

Andre Russell

All-rounder

36

2012

120

Anrich Nortje

Bowler

32

2020

46

Vaibhav Arora

Bowler

26

2022

14

Mayank Markande

Bowler

26

2018

35

Spencer Johnson

Bowler

28

2024

0

Harshit Rane

Bowler

22

2022

8

Sunil Narine

All-rounder

36

2012

162

Varun Chakravarty

Bowler

32

2019

56

Chetan Sakariya

Bowler

26

2021

19

Lucknow SuperGiants (LSG)

One of the newest teams in IPL, LSG has shown impressive performances in their first few seasons.

  • Owner: RPSG Sports Pvt Ltd

  • Coach: Justin Langer

  • Captain: Rishabh Pant

  • Home Ground: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

  • Trophies Won: None

LSG Squad for IPL 2025

Player

Specialization

Age

IPL Debut

Matches

Rishabh Pant [C]

WK Batter

27

2016

98

David Miller

Batter

35

2012

105

Aiden Markram

Batter

30

2022

30

Aryan Juyal

Batter

23

2025

0

Himmat Singh

Batter

28

2025

0

Matthew Breetzke

Batter

26

2025

0

Nicholas Pooran

Batter

29

2019

47

Mitchell Marsh

All- Rounder

33

2010

29

Abdul Samad

All- Rounder

23

2020

37

Shahbaz Ahmed

All- Rounder

30

2020

42

Yuvraj Chowdhury

All- Rounder

22

2025

0

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

All- Rounder

22

2022

5

Arshin Kulkarni

All- Rounder

20

2025

0

Ayush Badoni

All- Rounder

25

2022

33

Avesh Khan

Bowler

28

2017

47

Akash Deep

Bowler

27

2022

10

M. Siddharth

Bowler

26

2021

10

Digvesh Singh

Bowler

24

2025

0

Akash Singh

Bowler

22

2021

6

Shamar Joseph

Bowler

25

2025

0

Prince Yadav

Bowler

23

2025

0

Mayank Yadav

Bowler

22

2025

0

Mohsin Khan

Bowler

26

2022

14

Ravi Bishnoi

Bowler

24

2020

50

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Mumbai Indians is the most successful team in IPL history, with five championship titles. Known for its strong leadership and young talent, MI has dominated the league under Rohit Sharma.

  • Owner: Indiawin Sports Pvt Ltd

  • Coach: Mahela Jayawardene

  • Captain: Hardik Pandya

  • Home Ground: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

  • Trophies Won: 5 (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020)

MI Squad for IPL 2025

Player

Specialization

Age

IPL Debut

Matches

Rohit Sharma

Batter

37

2008

227

Suryakumar Yadav

Batter

34

2012

134

Robin Minz

Batter

22

2025

0

Ryan Rickelton

Batter

29

2025

0

Shrijith Krishnan

Batter

27

2025

0

Bevon John Jacobs

Batter

24

2025

0

N Tilak Varma

Batter

22

2022

31

Hardik Pandya [C]

All-Rounder

31

2015

107

Naman Dhir

All-Rounder

25

2025

0

Will Jacks

All-Rounder

26

2025

0

Mitchell Santner

All-Rounder

33

2019

12

Raj Angad Bawa

All-Rounder

22

2022

2

Vignesh Puthur

All-Rounder

23

2025

0

Corbin Bosch

All-Rounder

30

2025

0

Trent Boult

Bowler

35

2015

78

Karan Sharma

Bowler

37

2009

68

Deepak Chahar

Bowler

32

2016

74

Ashwani Kumar

Bowler

24

2025

0

Reece Topley

Bowler

31

2023

1

Venkata Penmesta

Bowler

23

2025

0

Arjun Tendulkar

Bowler

25

2023

4

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Bowler

23

2018

19

Jasprit Bumrah

Bowler

31

2013

120

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

PBKS has been an underperforming team despite having some of the best players. They aim to build a winning squad for IPL 2025.

  • Owner: KPH Dream Cricket Pvt Ltd 

  • Coach: Ricky Ponting

  • Captain: Shreyas Iyer

  • Home Ground: PCA Stadium, Mullanpur

  • Trophies Won: None

PBKS Squad for IPL 2025

Player

Specialization

Age

IPL Debut

Matches

Shreyas Iyer [C]

Batter

30

2015

101

Nehal Wadhera

Batter

24

2023

14

Vishnu Vinod

Batter

31

2017

3

Josh Inglis

Batter

29

2025

0

Harnoor Pannu

Batter

22

2025

0

Pyla Avinash

Batter

23

2025

0

Prabhsimran Singh

Batter

24

2019

17

Shashank Singh

Batter

33

2022

10

Marcus Stoinas

All-Rounder

35

2016

96

Glenn Maxwell

All-Rounder

36

2012

110

Harpreet Brar

All-Rounder

29

2019

32

Marco Jansen

All-Rounder

24

2021

21

Azmatullah Omarzai

All-Rounder

24

2024

7

Priyansh Arya

All-Rounder

23

2025

0

Aaron Hardie

All-Rounder

26

2025

0

Musheer Khan

All-Rounder

22

2025

0

Shuryansh Shedge

All-Rounder

22

2025

0

Arshdeep Singh

Bowler

25

2019

42

Yuzvendra Chahal

Bowler

34

2013

131

Vyshak Vijay Kumar

Bowler

27

2023

10

Yash Thakur

Bowler

25

2023

10

Lockie Ferguson

Bowler

33

2017

45

Kuldeep Sen

Bowler

28

2022

7

Xavier Bartlett

Bowler

25

2025

0

Pravin Dubey

Bowler

31

2020

3

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

RR won the inaugural IPL in 2008 under Shane Warne’s captaincy. Since then, they have struggled for consistency but continue to nurture young talent.

  • Owner: Royal Multisport Pvt Ltd

  • Coach: Rahul Dravid

  • Captain: Sanju Samson

  • Home Ground: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

  • Trophies Won: 1 (2008)

RR Squad for IPL 2025

Player

Specialization

Age

IPL Debut

Matches

Sanju Samson

WK-Batter

30

2013

138

Shubham Dubey

Batter

30

2024

4

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Batter

13

2025

0

Kunal Rathore

WK-Batter

22

2025

0

Shimron Hetmyer

Batter

28

2019

46

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Batter

23

2020

34

Dhruv Jurel

WK-Batter

23

2025

0

Riyan Parag

Batter

23

2019

47

Nistish Rana

All-Rounder

32

2016

107

Yudhvir Singh

All-Rounder

28

2023

5

Jofra Archer

Bowler

29

2018

40

Maheesh Theeksana

Bowler

24

2022

21

Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowler

27

2022

26

Akash Madhwal

Bowler

31

2023

8

Kumar Singh

Bowler

28

2025

0

Tushar Deshpande

Bowler

29

2020

29

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bowler

24

2022

3

Kwena Maphaka

Bowler

19

2025

0

Ashok Sharma

Bowler

23

2025

0

Sandeep Sharma

Bowler

31

2013

116

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

RCB is one of the most popular teams in IPL history, despite never winning the title. Their aggressive approach and star-studded lineup make them fan favorites.

  • Owner: Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd

  • Coach: Andy Flower

  • Captain: Rajat Patidar

  • Home Ground: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

  • Trophies Won: None

RCB Squad for IPL 2025

Player

Specialization

Age

IPL Debut

Matches

Rajat Patidar

Batter

31

2021

20

Virat Kohli

Batter

36

2008

237

Phil Salt

WK-Batter

28

2023

10

Jitesh Sharma

WK-Batter

31

2022

23

Devdutt Padikkal

Batter

24

2020

58

Swastik Chhikara

Batter

19

2025

0

Liam Livingstone

All-Rounder

31

2019

39

Krunal Pandya

All-Rounder

33

2016

122

Swapnil Singh

All-Rounder

32

2017

5

Tim David

All-Rounder

29

2022

25

Romoario Shepherd

All-Rounder

30

2022

10

Manoj Bhandage

All-Rounder

24

2025

0

Jacob Bethell

All-Rounder

21

2025

0

Josh Hazelwood

Bowler

34

2022

24

Rasikh Dar

Bowler

23

2019

3

Suyash Sharma

Bowler

22

2023

11

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bowler

35

2011

146

Nuwan Tushara

Bowler

29

2025

0

Lungi Ngidi

Bowler

29

2018

14

Abhinandan Singh

Bowler

24

2025

0

Mohit Rathee

Bowler

23

2025

0

Yash Dayal

Bowler

27

2022

12

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

SRH is known for its solid bowling attack and consistent performances. Their 2016 title win was led by an exceptional David Warner.

  • Owner: Sun TV Network

  • Coach: Daniel Vettori

  • Captain: Pat Cummins

  • Home Ground: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

  • Trophies Won: 1 (2016)

SRH Squad for IPL 2025

Player

Specialization

Age

IPL Debut

Matches

Ishaan Kishan

Wk-Batter

26

2016

75

Atharva Taide

Batter

24

2023

10

Abhinav Manohar

Batter

30

2022

19

Aniket Verma

Batter

22

2025

0

Sachin Baby

Batter

36

2013

18

Heinrich Klaasen

WK-Batter

33

2019

12

Travis Head

Batter

31

2016

25

Harshal Patel

All-Rounder

34

2012

106

Kamindu Mendis

All-Rounder

26

2025

0

Wiaan Mulder

All-Rounder

27

2025

0

Abhishek Sharma

All-Rounder

24

2018

48

Nitish Reddy

All-Rounder

21

2023

15

Pat Cummins [C]

Bowler

31

2014

58

Mohd. Shami

Bowler

34

2009

110

Rahul Chahar

Bowler

25

2017

78

Adam Zampa

Bowler

32

2016

20

Simarjeet Singh

Bowler

26

2022

10

Zeeshan Ansari

Bowler

24

2025

0

Jaydev Unadkat

Bowler

33

2010

105

Eshan Malinga

Bowler

23

2025

0

As the IPL 2025 season unfolds, fans can expect thrilling encounters, intense rivalries, and unforgettable performances from the league’s ten powerhouse teams. Each franchise has built a formidable squad, blending experienced veterans with rising stars to create a dynamic and competitive tournament. From record-breaking batsmen to lethal bowlers, every team brings a unique flavor to the IPL, making it the most exciting T20 league in the world.

At Zuplay, we aim to provide fans with in-depth insights, team analyses, and up-to-date information to enhance your IPL experience. Whether you’re tracking your favorite players, analyzing team strategies, or staying updated with match schedules, Zuplay is your go-to destination for everything IPL 2025. Get ready for an electrifying season, and may the best team lift the trophy!

