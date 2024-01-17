Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Acharya foreign universities education fair 2024

    Acharya Foreign Universities Education Fair 2024 which is to be held on 31 January 2024 at Acharya Institutes, Acharya Dr.Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Road, Soldevenahalli, Bangalore.

    Acharya foreign universities education fair 2024
    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 3:37 PM IST

    PRESS RELEASE
    16.01.2024


    Acharya Foreign Universities Education Fair 2024 which is to be held on 31 January 2024 at Acharya Institutes, Acharya Dr.Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Road, Soldevenahalli, Bangalore. About 20+ Universities from USA, Canada, Australia and other countries will be participating in this Fair.

    This is a unique opportunity for students from schools and colleges to meet up with the representatives from these universities and interact with them regarding their plans for higher education. A briefing session will be held from 11 am onward and counselling sessions will be held
    from 12.00 pm to 4 pm.

    A Free registration window is open for students to attend the fair and interact with representatives from these world class universities. Link : https://bitly.ws/39VHx

     

    Few leading Universities are :
    1. SJSU
    2. RIT
    3. Rushford
    4. Neoma Business School
    5. Xavier University
    6. Alma College
    7. U toledo
    8. Worcester Polytechnic Institute
    9. HTMI
    10. Post University
    11. Central Michigan University
    12. Roosevelt University
    13. University college Birmingham
    14. Concordia St paul
    15. Schiller International University
    16. Old Dominion University, Norfolk, USA

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2024, 3:37 PM IST
