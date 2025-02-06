A proud moment for Uttarakhand as athletes perform outstanding in Badminton, clinching many medals

This achievement is even more special because, in the previous tournament, Uttarakhand had no participation in badminton doubles events.

In a historic and proud moment for Uttarakhand's sports fraternity, the state's badminton players have delivered an exceptional performance, proving their talent on a national level.

Bringing glory to the state, Suryaksh Rawat secured a silver medal in the men's singles category. Making their mark in the women's doubles event, the duo of Anya Bisht and Angel Punera clinched a silver medal. With a remarkable effort, Sohail Ahmed and Chayanit Joshi earned a bronze medal in the men's doubles category. Adding to the state's achievements, Gayatri Rawat and Mansa Rawat also bagged a bronze medal in the women's doubles category.

This achievement is even more special because, in the previous tournament, Uttarakhand had no participation in badminton doubles events. However, this time, the players not only showcased exceptional skills but also brought home four prestigious medals for the state.

When asked about their achievement, the winning players expressed, "We learned a lot from our opponents. The arrangements here were excellent, and our coaches trained us in the best possible way."

Sports enthusiasts have expressed immense pride in these players' success. The state government and the sports ministry have also congratulated these young athletes and wished them a bright future.

Uttarakhand’s success in badminton will inspire emerging players in the state. This achievement could be a milestone in expanding sports facilities and providing better training opportunities to athletes.

This achievement highlights a new era in the sports world, proving that the state's athletes will proudly represent the country on national and international stages in the coming years.

