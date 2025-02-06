A proud moment for Uttarakhand as athletes perform outstanding in Badminton, clinching many medals

This achievement is even more special because, in the previous tournament, Uttarakhand had no participation in badminton doubles events.

A proud moment for Uttarakhand as athletes perform outstanding in Badminton, clinching many medals
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 1:55 PM IST

In a historic and proud moment for Uttarakhand's sports fraternity, the state's badminton players have delivered an exceptional performance, proving their talent on a national level.

Bringing glory to the state, Suryaksh Rawat secured a silver medal in the men's singles category. Making their mark in the women's doubles event, the duo of Anya Bisht and Angel Punera clinched a silver medal. With a remarkable effort, Sohail Ahmed and Chayanit Joshi earned a bronze medal in the men's doubles category. Adding to the state's achievements, Gayatri Rawat and Mansa Rawat also bagged a bronze medal in the women's doubles category.

This achievement is even more special because, in the previous tournament, Uttarakhand had no participation in badminton doubles events. However, this time, the players not only showcased exceptional skills but also brought home four prestigious medals for the state.

When asked about their achievement, the winning players expressed, "We learned a lot from our opponents. The arrangements here were excellent, and our coaches trained us in the best possible way."
Sports enthusiasts have expressed immense pride in these players' success. The state government and the sports ministry have also congratulated these young athletes and wished them a bright future.

Uttarakhand’s success in badminton will inspire emerging players in the state. This achievement could be a milestone in expanding sports facilities and providing better training opportunities to athletes.

This achievement highlights a new era in the sports world, proving that the state's athletes will proudly represent the country on national and international stages in the coming years.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sathish Kumar K. Shines with Double Gold; Anmol Kharb Bags Top Honour as Badminton at 38th National Games Concludes in Dehradun

Sathish Kumar K. Shines with Double Gold; Anmol Kharb Bags Top Honour as Badminton at 38th National Games

Suruchi Strikes Gold, Haryana Dominates 10M Air Pistol at 38th National Games

Suruchi Strikes Gold, Haryana Dominates 10M Air Pistol at 38th National Games

National Games 2025: Tamil Nadu guaranteed two medals in beach volleyball; to compete in men's and women's final

National Games 2025: Tamil Nadu guaranteed two medals in beach volleyball; to compete in men's and women's fin

1st Birthday Cake Designs That Are Absolutely Adorable

1st Birthday Cake Designs That Are Absolutely Adorable

Step-by-Step Process to Apply for a Used Car Loan Online

Step-by-Step Process to Apply for a Used Car Loan Online

Recent Stories

Bengaluru: Fire in under-construction building on Magadi road claims lives of 2 North Indian workers vkp

Bengaluru: Fire in under-construction building on Magadi road claims lives of 2 North Indian workers

IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli unavailable due to knee soreness; sparks hilarious reactions from netizens HRD

IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli unavailable due to knee soreness; sparks hilarious reactions from netizens

Ed Sheeran Chennai Concert: British singer sings mashup with AR Rahman; videos go VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

Ed Sheeran Chennai Concert: British singer sings mashup with AR Rahman; videos go VIRAL [WATCH]

Sigandur launch employees face uncertainty as India's 2nd longest bridge on Sharavathi river nears completion vkp

Sigandur launch employees face uncertainty as India's 2nd longest bridge on Sharavathi river nears completion

Countries obligated to take back nationals living illegally abroad: EAM Jaishankar in RS Top quotes (WATCH) shk

Handcuffing illegals US govt policy: S Jaishankar briefs RS over deportation of Indians | Top quotes (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon