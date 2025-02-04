Uttarakhand's Innovative steps Shine at the 38th National Games

The mascot selection for the National Games reflects Uttarakhand’s commitment to environmental conservation.

*"Excellent Sports, Meaningful Initiatives, and Many Messages"*

*"From Mascot Selection to the Khel Van, the Green Initiative is Evident"*

Uttarakhand is witnessing outstanding performances from athletes on its soil in ongoing 38th National Games. Beyond sports, the state is also making meaningful contributions that are sending powerful messages across the country and the globe. Uttarakhand's efforts in implementing the Green Games theme stand out prominently, and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised these initiatives. Other key messages related to women's health, local culture, tourism, and adventure are also gaining recognition.

*Green Games Theme Dominates Everywhere*

The mascot selection for the National Games reflects Uttarakhand’s commitment to environmental conservation. The state has chosen the Monal, its state bird found in the Himalayan region, as an official mascot.

Medals awarded to winners are made from e-waste.

Uttarakhand is establishing a "Sports Forest (Khel Van)" in honor of the winning athletes. The designated 2.77-hectare land have been demarcated, where 1,600 Rudraksha trees will be planted.

Invitation cards for the event were made from recycled materials, and electric rickshaws have been provided at sports venue to check pollution.

Solar panels and reusable water bottles have been introduced, reinforcing a strong message of sustainability.

*Sports Waste: A Valuable Resource*

Alongside e-waste, discarded sports equipment has been repurposed in creative ways.

Symbols like a running athlete and the Monal bird have been made from sports waste materials at various venues.

A massive tiger sculpture made from e-waste has become a major attraction.

*Cycling Promotes Dual Messages*

Bicycles have been made available at event venues, promoting two key messages:

1. Environmental conservation and pollution control

2. Health and fitness awareness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the inauguration, emphasized the importance of fitness.

*Special Welcome Kits for Female Athletes*

Uttarakhand has taken a unique initiative by providing special welcome kits for female athletes, focusing on women's health.

These kits include sanitary pads and other essential items, sending a strong message about menstrual health awareness.

*Yoga & Mallakhamb in the Land of Spirituality*

In the spiritual land of Uttarakhand, traditional sports like Yoga and Mallakhamb have been included in the medal tally for the first time.

Unlike the previous edition in Goa, Uttarakhand successfully advocated for the inclusion of these sports in the National Games.

*Showcasing Local Culture, Tourism, and Mountain Life*

Uttarakhand ensured that the National Games were not limited to big cities but were also hosted in hilly towns like Tehri and Almora.

Local culture is reflected in everything from food to artwork.

Traditional pahadi cuisine, including Jhangora and Gahat Dal, is being served.

The pahadi folk art ‘Aipan’ can be seen in posters, banners, and various decorations at the event.

---

*"Through the National Games, Uttarakhand has undertaken several phenomenal initiatives that are sending strong messages across the country. The implementation of the Green Games theme has been particularly commendable. It is a matter of pride that athletes and guests from all over India are embracing Uttarakhand's vision."*

*Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister*

