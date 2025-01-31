Three coaches of Karachi-bound Shalimar Express derail in Pakistan's Lahore due to "broken coupler"

Three coaches of the Shalimar Express derailed near Shahdara, Lahore, causing suspensions on multiple train routes. No injuries were reported, but delays affected various services. Relief operations are underway to clear the tracks.

ANI | First Published Jan 31, 2025, 3:39 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 3:39 PM IST

Lahore [Pakistan], January 31 (ANI): Three coaches of Shalimar Express, heading from Lahore to Karachi, derailed near Shahdara area of Lahore in Pakistan's Punjab, ARY News reported.

 As per the details, the railway officials said that engineering department teams reached the site of the incident and relief operations are being conducted. The railway officials said that train services have been suspended between Lahore, Rawalpindi, Narowal and Faisalabad after the accident.

 Earlier, the Rahman Baba Express, heading from Karachi to Peshawar, derailed at Drigh Road Station when three of its coaches went off the track. The railway officials said that the incident occurred due to a broken coupler joining the coaches, according to ARY News report.

 No passengers was injured during the incident. However, the mainline for trains travelling inline was blocked, resulting in rail services facing disruptions. Later, railway authorities said that operations on the down track started after a two hour delay, with Pakistan Express departing as the first train.

Delays continued on the up track, impacting several services, including Karakoram Express and Business Express. In addition, other trains like Allama Iqbal Express and Millat Express faced delays from one to three hours. Efforts are being made to clear the tracks and restore normal train operations.

On September 13, three coaches of the Sir Syed Express derailed near Rohri railway station, causing the suspension of train services on uptrack. No casualties were reported in the incident, as per ARY News. The accident occurred 1.5 kilometres before reaching Rohri Railway Station. Sir Syed Express was en route from Karachi to Rawalpindi. (ANI)
 


 


 


 

                    

