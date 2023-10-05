Asian Games 2023: Pakistan vs Afghanistan Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

Pakistan and Afghanistan match will result in a thrilling fixture and the winner will reach the final thus guaranteeing a medal for their country. Afghanistan and Pakistan are both stacked with fine talent for this fixture.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have proceeded into the next round of the Asian Games 2023 and they will now face each other in the semi-final match on Friday. On one end, the Pakistan first team will be playing in India while on the other end, the Pakistan B team will be playing in China.

The men in green barely won the quarter-final match against Hong Kong. They had a rough outing as their batting unit failed to produce a worthy performance on Tuesday. Pakistan had a poor start as half of their team was out before 100 runs.

Somehow, Pakistan scored 160 runs in the 20 overs. Hong Kong was all out for just 92 runs. Surprisingly, the Afghanistan cricket team put up an excellent performance against Sri Lanka and qualified into the next round. Afghanistan has the determination and hunger to do well.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Probable XI

Pakistan: Qasim Akram ©, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mirza Tahir Baig, Arshad Iqbal, Aamer Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Sufiyan Muqeem, Rohail Nazir (wk), Khushdil Shah, Omair Yousuf.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Afsar Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Gulbadin Naib ©, Shahidullah Kamal, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zahir Khan, Qais Ahmad.

Team News:

The first team is in India of both sides for the World Cup which is why the second string players will take part in the games. However, both teams are stacked with experiences and top talents as well like Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Shahzad, and Gulbadin Naib.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Rohail Nazir, Mohammad Shahzad

Batters: Qasim Akram, Noor Ali Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Asif Ali

All-rounders: Khushdil Shah, Gulbadin Naib

Bowlers: Omair Yousuf, Qais Ahmad, Aamer Jamal

Captain: Asif Ali

Vice Captain: Mohammad Shahzad

Asian Games 2023: Pakistan vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The semi-final clash between the two teams will be played at Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou. The campus has a flat pitch with small boundaries that makes an excellent combination for batters. Bowlers will find it hard to bowl here.

Asian Games 2023: Pakistan vs Afghanistan Weather Report

Overcast conditions are expected throughout the day in Hangzhou on Friday. However, rain is not expected at any point of time on Friday. But the sky will remain cloudy throughout the match.