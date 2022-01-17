  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Abu Dhabi airport drone attack: 2 Indians, 1 Pakistani national killed as Yemen's Houthis claim responsibility

    Yemen's Houthis said they have launched an attack on the United Arab Emirates, Reuters reported on Monday, after police in the capital Abu Dhabi reported two fires.
     

    Yemen Houthis claim drone attack on UAE, fire, explosion reported in Abu Dhabi-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates, First Published Jan 17, 2022, 3:33 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement claimed responsibility for an alleged drone attack on the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Abu Dhabi that occurred Monday morning.

    Three fuel tankers exploded in Abu Dhabi's Musaffah industrial area near storage facilities of oil firm ADNOC and a fire broke out at a new construction site at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

    According to the latest reports, three people - one Pakistani and two Indian nationals - were killed, and six others were wounded in the drone attack. The six injured have injuries ranging from light to medium, according to WAM, Dubai's Al-Arabiya English reported.

    Drones were spotted in the area prior to the explosion. Local police said that small flying objects were seen shortly prior to the fires.

    Abu Dhabi police, in a statement on state news agency WAM, said three fuel tankers had exploded in the industrial Musaffah area near storage facilities of oil firm ADNOC and that a fire had broken out at a construction site at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

    There was no damage from the incidents, the statement said, adding that initial investigations showed parts of a small plane "possibly a drone" in both sites.

    More details are awaited. 

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2022, 6:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israeli PM Naftali Bennett historic first-ever visit to UAE

    Israeli PM Naftali Bennett's historic first-ever visit to UAE

    UAE moves to 4 and half day working week first country in the world to do so gcw

    UAE moves to 4.5-day working week; first country in the world to do so

    Israel starts vaccinating children aged 5-11 years to combat COVID surge-dnm

    Israel starts vaccinating children aged 5-11 years to combat COVID surge

    Good news for expatriates; UAE announces new labour law

    Good news for expatriates; UAE announces new labour law

    Drone laden with explosives targets Iraq PM's house, Kadhimi unharmed after failed assassination attempt-dnm

    Drone laden with explosives targets Iraq PM's house, Kadhimi unharmed after ‘failed assassination attempt’

    Recent Stories

    Rasika Duggal birthday special: 5 must-watch projects of the actor on OTT drb

    Rasika Duggal birthday special: 5 must-watch projects of the actor on OTT

    Is this hottie, Salman Khan's new girlfriend? Meet Samantha, young American actress RCB

    Is this hottie, Salman Khan's new girlfriend? Meet Samantha, young American actress

    After Australian Open, Novak Djokovic could be barred from participating in French Open without vaccination-ayh

    After Australian Open, Novak Djokovic could be barred from participating in French Open without vaccination

    Delhi and Mumbai witness sharp drop in COVID-19 cases - ADT

    Delhi and Mumbai witness sharp drop in COVID-19 cases

    UP Election 2022: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel says EC seems not acting fairly, questions UP Police's selective FIR against him-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Chhattisgarh CM says EC not acting fairly, questions UP Police’s ‘selective’ FIR against him

    Recent Videos

    This Kerala school has classrooms on the first floor, but no stairs to reach there

    This Kerala school has classrooms on the first floor, but no stairs to reach there

    Video Icon
    Australian Open 2022 Djokovic absence opens window of opportunity for Nadal Medvedev Zverev Tsitsipas and others

    Australian Open 2022: Djokovic's absence opens window of opportunity for Nadal, Medvedev and others

    Video Icon
    World wealthiest men increased fortunes during COVID poverty inequality skyrocketed Report gcw

    World's wealthiest men increased fortunes during COVID; poverty, inequality skyrocketed: Report

    Video Icon
    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: I am the first one to give them confidence - Chennaiyin FC (CFC) captain Anirudh Thapa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: 'I am the first one to give them confidence' - Chennaiyin FC captain Anirudh Thapa

    Video Icon