Abu Dhabi airport drone attack: 2 Indians, 1 Pakistani national killed as Yemen's Houthis claim responsibility

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement claimed responsibility for an alleged drone attack on the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Abu Dhabi that occurred Monday morning.

Three fuel tankers exploded in Abu Dhabi's Musaffah industrial area near storage facilities of oil firm ADNOC and a fire broke out at a new construction site at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

According to the latest reports, three people - one Pakistani and two Indian nationals - were killed, and six others were wounded in the drone attack. The six injured have injuries ranging from light to medium, according to WAM, Dubai's Al-Arabiya English reported.

Drones were spotted in the area prior to the explosion. Local police said that small flying objects were seen shortly prior to the fires.

