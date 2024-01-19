Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    With 700 cars and Rs 4000 cr palace, all you should know about world's richest family

    UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's family is the richest in the world. He owns a Rs 4,078 crore presidential palace (the equivalent of three Pentagons), eight private jets, and a well-known football club.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 19, 2024, 2:52 PM IST

    According to a GQ study, the wealthiest family in the world is the Al Nahyan royal family of Dubai, which owns a Rs 4,078 crore presidential palace (the equivalent of three Pentagons), eight private jets, and a well-known football club. The family is led by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whose initials are MBZ. He has 18 brothers and 11 sisters. In addition, the Emirati king has nine children and eighteen grandchildren.

    The family owns a portion of several well-known businesses, including Elon Musk's Space X and singer Rihanna's Fenty beauty brand, in addition to owning roughly 6% of the world's oil reserves and the Manchester City football team.

    With more than 700 vehicles in his collection, the younger brother of the ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan al Nahyan, owns the largest SUV in the world in addition to five Bugatti Veyrons, a Lamborghini Reventon, a Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR, a Ferrari 599XX, and a McLaren MC12.

    The family resides in the largest of its multiple presidential palaces in the United Arab Emirates, the opulent Qasr Al-Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi. Encompassing almost 94 acres, the grand palace features a chandelier crafted from 350,000 crystals and is home to valuable antiques.

    The president's brother, Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is in charge of the family's principal investment firm, which has seen an almost 28,000% increase in value over the past five years. Tens of thousands of people work for the $235 billion conglomerate, which owns companies in the energy, entertainment, maritime, and agricultural sectors.

    The Dubai royal family owns opulent homes not just in the United Arab Emirates but also in Paris and London. The former head of the family was dubbed the "landlord of London" due to the large number of homes he held in the most luxurious areas in the United Kingdom.
     

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2024, 2:52 PM IST
