UAE: Private schools in Dubai to reopen 2023-24 academic year on THIS date

Dubai: Dubai's private schools will reopen on August 28 for the 2023-2024 academic year on Monday. For students enrolled in school in the emirate, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) published a list of the most important dates. In Dubai, private schools must adhere to this schedule.

For schools that begin in April and those that begin the academic year in September, the dates are a little different.

Here are the dates of the Dubai private schools reopening in September:

Beginning of academic year: August 28, 2023

Beginning of winter break: December 11, 2023

Reopening of school after winter break: January 02, 2024

Spring break: March 25, 2024

Reopening of school after spring break: April 15, 2024

Academic year not to end before June 28, 2024

Dubai private schools starting in April - Academic year 2023-2024:

Start of academic year: August 28, 2023

Start of winter break: December 11, 2023

Classes after winter break: January 02, 2024

Start of spring break: March 25, 2024

Classes after spring break: April 15, 2024

Academic year not to end before June 28, 2024