    UAE: Private schools in Dubai to reopen 2023-24 academic year on THIS date

    For students enrolled in school in the emirate, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) published a list of the most important dates. Check the dates.

    UAE: Private schools in Dubai to reopen 2023-24 academic year on Aug 28 anr
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 10, 2023, 5:32 PM IST

    Dubai: Dubai's private schools will reopen on August 28 for the 2023-2024 academic year on Monday. For students enrolled in school in the emirate, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) published a list of the most important dates. In Dubai, private schools must adhere to this schedule.

    For schools that begin in April and those that begin the academic year in September, the dates are a little different.

    Here are the dates of the Dubai private schools reopening in September:

    Beginning of academic year: August 28, 2023

    Beginning of winter break: December 11, 2023

    Reopening of school after winter break: January 02, 2024

    Spring break: March 25, 2024

    Reopening of school after spring break: April 15, 2024

    Academic year not to end before June 28, 2024

    Dubai private schools starting in April - Academic year 2023-2024: 

    Start of academic year: August 28, 2023

    Start of winter break: December 11, 2023

    Classes after winter break: January 02, 2024

    Start of spring break: March 25, 2024

    Classes after spring break: April 15, 2024

    Academic year not to end before June 28, 2024

