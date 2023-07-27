UAE President's brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan passes away; 3-day mourning announced

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away on Thursday. He is the brother of Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Sheikh Saeed, who had an illness condition, passed away today. Flags will be flown at half-mast for a period of three days, beginning today, Thursday, July 27, and concluding at the end of Saturday, July 29.

In a statement, on July 22, the Court said, "Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, is going through a health problem. We pray to Allah Almighty to grant him quick recovery."

Sheikh Saeed, who was born in Al Ain in 1965, was chosen in June 2010 to serve as the representative of the ruler of Abu Dhabi. He was chosen to serve as the Department of Planning's Undersecretary in Abu Dhabi. He also served as Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's representative.

Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed served as the Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Maritime Port Authority in addition to being a previous member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council (ADCED).

