    Pre-Ramzan gesture: UAE-based Indian businessman donates Rs 2.25 cr to free 900 prisoners from Gulf jails

    A UAE-based Indian businessman, Firoz Merchant, owner of Pure Gold Jewellers donated money to the UAE government to ensure safe release of prisoners from Gulf jails as a pre-Ramzan gesture.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 4:26 PM IST

    In a kind pre-Ramzan gesture, an Indian businessman and philanthropist donated Rs 2.25 crore (1 million dirhams) to facilitate the safe release of 900 prisoners from jails across the Gulf jails. As evidence of the holy month's teachings of humility, humanism, forgiveness, and love, Firoz Merchant (66) owner of Pure Gold Jewellers, gave the funds to the UAE government.

    “Prominent Dubai-based Indian businessman and philanthropist Firoz Merchant of Pure Gold has donated close to Rs 2.25 Crores (AED 1 million) to ensure the release of 900 prisoners from jails across the Arabian nation,” said a statement from his office.

    Through the 2008-founded The Forgotten Society initiative, Merchant has been instrumental in securing the release of 900 prisoners in the UAE since the start of 2024. These prisoners include 495 from Ajman, 170 from Fujairah, 121 from Dubai, 69 from Umm Al Quwain, and 28 from Ras Al Khaimah.

    Over the years, Merchant has collaborated with the Director Generals of Police at the Central Jails located around the United Arab Emirates to secure the release of more than 20,000 prisoners belonging to various countries, denominations, and religions. He pays off their debt and gives money to cover the cost of their return flight tickets to their native country.

    “I am very fortunate to affiliate with the government authorities. The Forgotten Society initiative is based on the premise that humanity transcends borders. We work together to provide them with the possibility to reconcile with their family in their home country and society,” Merchant said.

    In 2024, he hopes to assist in the release of almost 3,000 prisoners. The rulers have acknowledged the merchant's helpfulness, and senior UAE government officials have praised him for his forgiveness, kindness, and generosity.
     

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 4:26 PM IST
