Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahzooz Grand Draw Celebrates AED 10 Million Winner!

    The winner of the 81st weekly draw is the 23rd Mahzooz multi-millionaire.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Dubai - United Arab Emirates, First Published Jun 22, 2022, 3:40 PM IST

    In just a short amount of time, Mahzooz, the leading weekly draw in the UAE, has created 23 multi-millionaires. Last week’s Grand Draw saw another lucky top prize winner. 

    On Saturday 18 June 2022, Engin, an ecstatic Dubai expat who is originally from Turkey, scooped up the top prize of 10 Million Dirhams. To put the win into perspective, this prize money, could buy him a lifetime that is devoid of financial anxiety.

    Engin was invited to the premises of EWINGS, Managing Operator of Mahzooz, to celebrate the win and to receive the cheque that will change his life immensley. 

    At the media event, Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, said after presenting the cheque to the winner: “Mahzooz has become a household name, and for a good reason. To date, we have created 23 multi-millionaires in just over two years and I am delighted that we are continually changing peoples’ lives for the better. Luck smiled at Engin last Saturday and I take this opportunity to congratulate him and his family. I am absolutely thrilled that Engin is now actually living the Mahzooz dream.”

    “This is a dream come true, I could never have imagined that I would win an amount as substantial as this. This is genuinely going to change my life, and indeed that of my family. I am thankful to Mahzooz for giving me a new lease of life,” said Engin. 

    Mahzooz means ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC's first weekly live draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity with AED millions to be won every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community. 

    Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for AED 35. 

    For each bottle purchased, participants are eligible for one line in the Mahzooz Grand Draw and will automatically be entered into the weekly raffle draw where three lucky winners will take home AED 100,000 each. 

    Every bottle of water purchased is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners and donated to hydrate those in need. Mahzooz is inclusive to all who are eligible.

