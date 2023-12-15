Dubai Shopping Festival Fireworks Nights to begin today; Check when and where to witness pyro display

The Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) fireworks will begin tonight (Dec 15) to January 14, 2024. Residents and visitors can catch a glimpse of the breathtaking pyro display at four Dubai destinations.

Dubai: The highly anticipated DSF fireworks nights, provided by Al Zarooni Group, will begin tonight for 30 days, illuminating the night skies with captivating displays of colour and light during the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF). Beginning this Friday, December 15, 2023, and continuing until January 14, 2024, DSF will create extraordinary experiences that are open to all by showcasing breathtaking pyrotechnic displays at four well-known Dubai locations. Residents and visitors can catch a glimpse of the breathtaking pyro display at four Dubai destinations.

When and Where to watch:

Dubai Festival City Mall: December 15-24, 2023

From December 15 to 24, the DSF Fireworks Nights will launch this amazing celebration series every evening at 9 p.m. in Dubai Festival City Mall.

Al Seef: December 25- January 4, 2024

Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR: January 5-14, 2024

Hatta Festival:

The Hatta Festival, which takes place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings until December 31st, offers tourists a chance to escape to the magnificent highlands of Hatta during DSF events. Experience the stunning shows on December 15–17, December 22–24, and December 29–30. The shows begin at 8:00 p.m.

Fireworks nights are a great way to end the year in style at Bluewaters, The Beach, JBR, Al Seef, and Hatta. Each site will have a unique midnight show to welcome in the New Year at 11:59 p.m. on December 31.

The Dubai Shopping Festival promises the greatest possible retail experiences, complete with deals, discounts, pop-up markets showcasing high-street favourites, homegrown exclusives, the pinnacle of luxury, and a wide range of retail options that have something to offer everyone.

