Zevra Therapeutics shares saw a series of positive brokerage actions after the company asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to add a new patent for its Miplyffa drug to the Orange Book.

Citizens raised its price target to $25 from $18 and maintained an ‘Outperform,’ according to The Fly.

The stock has a consensus 12-month price target of $12.9, while all nine analysts covering the stock have a ‘Buy’ rating, according to Koyfin data.

In full year 2025, Miplyffa made up more than 80% of Zevra’s total sales.

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) jumped 8% on Tuesday, reaching their highest level in nearly five years, as investors piled into the stock after favorable analyst commentary tied to a recent patent development strengthened confidence in the company’s long-term prospects.

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On Monday, Zevra Therapeutics said it has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to add a new patent for its Miplyffa drug to the Orange Book. The patent is set to expire in November 2041 and could help protect the drug from generic competition for years. The Orange Book lists patents and exclusivity rights for branded medicines.

Analysts Remain Bullish, Raise ZVRA Target

Citizens raised its price target to $25 from $18 and maintained an ‘Outperform,’ according to The Fly. Analyst Jason Butler raised his price target after extending his forecast for Miplyffa’s market exclusivity, replacing an earlier expectation that generic competition would begin in 2033.

Meanwhile, Canaccord raised the price target on Zevra Therapeutics to $29 from $24 while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating. Analyst Sumant Kulkarni highlighted that the company’s application to list the patent in the FDA’s Orange Book increases the potential for Miplyffa to remain a brand in the U.S. by several years versus prior scenarios.

The stock has a consensus 12-month price target of $12.9, while all nine analysts covering the stock have a ‘Buy’ rating, according to Koyfin data.

Miplyffa, approved in 2024, is used with Miglustat to treat Niemann-Pick disease type C, a rare neurological disorder. In full year 2025, Miplyffa generated $87.4 million in revenue, making up more than 80% of Zevra’s total sales and rising sharply from $10.1 million a year earlier.

ZVRA Bulls Eye $23

Retail sentiment surrounding ZVRA on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral,’ while message volumes surged by nearly 1,200% over the past 24 hours.

One user said the stock could climb to $23 if it clears a major resistance at $13.2. The stock is currently trading at around $13.

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Another user said it’s still a great entry point, despite the rally.

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The stock has gained more than 46% so far this year.

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