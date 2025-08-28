SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC) ("zSpace" or the "Company"), a leader in immersive augmented reality (AR) solutions for education, is confirmed to present at the 2025 Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held September 3-4 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

zSpace's management team is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 4th at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT). The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here. In addition to the presentation, zSpace executives will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

In addition, zSpace will be participating in a recorded interview with host Katie Perry, which will be released exclusively on the Stocktwits platform here. This interview series is intended for Stocktwits' highly engaged retail investor audience, connecting presenting companies at the Gateway Conference directly with more than 10 million active retail investors across Stocktwits.com, X, and YouTube.

For additional information, to request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gateway-grp.com.

About The Gateway Conference

Set against the backdrop of the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, the Gateway Conference offers a unique stage for both public and private companies to introduce their stories to new audiences. The conference embodies Gateway's mission of connecting leading growth-stage companies with prospective investors, analysts, partners, and other capital markets constituents.

The event offers attendees an exclusive look at a diverse array of companies across sectors such as technology, cleantech, consumer, industrials, financial services, and healthcare. Through presentations and one-on-one meetings, investors and analysts will have exclusive access to senior company executives from over 75 private and public companies.

About Gateway Group

Gateway is a leading financial communications and digital media advisory firm specializing in assisting emerging growth companies for over 25 years. We work with businesses at various stages of corporate development, from private startups to public enterprises. Our team of experts offers decades of experience in all facets of corporate communications, including investor relations (IR) and public relations (PR), as well as cutting-edge digital media services such as branding & creative, web development, and social media. Gateway clients are industry leaders in technology, consumer, industrials, finance, business services, and more. To learn more about Gateway Group, our offerings, or how we can help meet your communications needs, visit Gateway-Grp.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented reality (AR) and AI-powered immersive learning experiences that improve educational outcomes and prepare learners for future careers. Serving K-12 STEM, K-12 CTE, post-secondary CTE, and workforce development programs, zSpace accelerates mastery and connects education to real-world applications through dynamic, hands-on content. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace enables students and educators to safely experience learning that would otherwise be dangerous, impossible, counterproductive, or expensive using traditional methods. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds over 70 patents in immersive technology. Our "learning by doing" solutions have been proven to enhance the learning process and drive higher student achievement, as evidenced by a study on the utility of 3D virtual reality technologies for student knowledge gains published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning in 2021.

About Stocktwits

Stocktwits is the leading social platform for investors and traders, where millions of retail participants connect to discuss markets in real time. Built on the foundation of social conversation, Stocktwits has grown into a dynamic financial media company. Stocktwits social sentiment uniquely powers original news, video, and editorial coverage spanning equities, crypto, and macro trends. With over 10 million users, Stocktwits empowers investors to track traditional and digital asset sentiment, discover trends, and make informed decisions. Stocktwits mission is to help investors improve returns through community, data, content, and tools. For more information, users can visit https://stocktwits.com/.

Media Contact:

Press Contact:

Amanda Austin

408.498.4050

press@zspace.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group

Cody Slach, Greg Robles

949.574.3860

ZSPC@gateway-grp.com

Note: This article has been published automatically by sourcing from Access Newswire. The Stocktwits editorial team did not edit this article.