Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM) stock was in the spotlight on Friday after the company announced promising new preclinical findings for its novel radiotherapy, ATNM-400, at the 2025 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS).

The Actinium-225 (Ac-225) antibody radioconjugate demonstrated strong anti-tumor activity across multiple breast cancer models, including hormone receptor–positive (HR+), triple-negative (TNBC), and treatment-resistant tumors.

ATNM-400’s Broad Potential

The company’s latest research shows ATNM-400 achieving substantial tumor-growth suppression with minimal side effects in preclinical studies.

The therapy targets a validated antigen overexpressed in breast cancer and other solid tumors, such as Prostate Cancer and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), positioning ATNM-400 as a potential pan-tumor radiotherapy solution.

Following the update, Actinium’s stock traded over 3% higher in Friday’s premarket.

