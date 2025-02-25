Zoom Video Stock Headed Toward One-Month Low As Lackluster Guidance Takes Sheen Off Q4 Beat: Retail Mood Mixed

The company ended the quarter with 192,600 enterprise customers, up slightly from 192,400 in the previous quarter.

Zoom Video Stock Headed Toward One-Month Low As Lackluster Guidance Takes Sheen Off Q4 Beat: Retail Mood Mixed
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) shares pulled back sharply in Tuesday’s premarket trading after the video conferencing app provider announced fiscal year 2025 fourth-quarter results that exceeded expectations. However, key user metrics remained soft, and the forward guidance was lackluster.

The San Jose, California-based company reported fourth-quarter (Q4) adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41, compared to $1.42 a year ago and the consensus of $1.30. The bottom line also bettered the guidance range of $1.29-$1.30.

Revenue climbed 3.3% year over year (YoY) to $1.18 billion, above the $1.17 billion consensus and in line with the $1.175 billion to $1.180 billion guidance.

The nearly 6% growth in enterprise revenue ($706.8 million) helped offset the 0.4% drop in online revenue.

Zoom founder and CEO Eric Yuan said, “In FY25, Zoom [artificial intelligence] AI Companion emerged as the driving force behind our transformation into an AI-first company, enabling our customers to discover enhanced productivity opportunities.”

He noted that the annual reported operating margin expanded by a robust 5.8 points, thanks to the focus on prioritizing investments and controlling share-based compensation. 

Operating cash flow for the year climbed nearly 22% to $2 billion, translating to an operating cash flow margin of 41.7%.

Among user metrics, Zoom Video ended the quarter with 192,600 enterprise customers, up slightly from 192,400 in the previous quarter. The trailing 12-month net dollar expansion rate for enterprise customers was steady at 98% versus the third quarter.

The number of customers contributing revenue of more than $100,000 in the trailing 12 months was 4,088, up from 3,995 in the third quarter.

The online average monthly churn fell 20 basis points YoY  to 2.8%.

Zoom Video expects first-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.29 to $1.31 and revenue of $1.162 billion to $1.167 billion. Analysts, on average, expect earnings of $1.31 on a revenue of $1.17 billion.

The company has projected fiscal year 2026 adjusted EPS of $5.34 to $5.37 and a revenue of $4.785 billion to $4.795 billion. These trailed the consensus estimates of $5.39 and $4.81 billion, respectively.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits stayed ‘neutral’ (54/100), but the message volume perked to ‘extremely high’ levels amid the earnings announcement.

zm-sentiment.png  ZM sentiment and message volume February 25, premarket as of 7:39 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish user said the soft guidance was a strategy.

Another user said the daily price chart did not evince much confidence.

In premarket trading, Zoom Video stock fell 3.82% to $78, headed toward a one-month low. The stock has lost nearly a percent for the year.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Interface Stock Falls Pre-market After Q4 Revenue, Guidance Fall Short Of Wall Street Projections: Retail’s On The Fence

Interface Stock Falls Pre-market After Q4 Revenue, Guidance Fall Short Of Wall Street Projections: Retail’s On The Fence

Apple Analyst Says Cupertino’s $500B US Investment To Play Well Into Trump’s ‘Make In America’ Theme: Retail Sentiment Lags

Apple Analyst Says Cupertino’s $500B US Investment To Play Well Into Trump’s ‘Make In America’ Theme: Retail Sentiment Lags

Bitcoin Slides To 3-Month Low Dragging Crypto Market Cap By 10% Amid Mounting Macroeconomic Pressures, Risk Averse Sentiment

Bitcoin Slides To 3-Month Low Dragging Crypto Market Cap By 10% Amid Mounting Macroeconomic Pressures, Risk Averse Sentiment

Topgolf Callaway Stock Rises After-Market On Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Topgolf Callaway Stock Rises After-Market On Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Home Depot Stock Falls Ahead Of Q4 Earnings As Low Builder Sentiment, Macro Uncertainty Weigh: Retail Sentiment Downbeat

Home Depot Stock Falls Ahead Of Q4 Earnings As Low Builder Sentiment, Macro Uncertainty Weigh: Retail Sentiment Downbeat

Recent Stories

Turmeric with Ghee Face Pack: Simple Home Remedy for Glowing Skin! RBA

Turmeric with Ghee Face Pack: Simple Home Remedy for Glowing Skin!

Interface Stock Falls Pre-market After Q4 Revenue, Guidance Fall Short Of Wall Street Projections: Retail’s On The Fence

Interface Stock Falls Pre-market After Q4 Revenue, Guidance Fall Short Of Wall Street Projections: Retail’s On The Fence

Football Man United financial crisis: 200 job losses and closure of staff canteen in drastic cost-cutting measures HRD

Man United financial crisis: 200 job losses and closure of staff canteen in drastic cost-cutting measures

Denmark moves to ban smartphone use in schools, citing negative impact on children dmn

Denmark moves to ban smartphone use in schools, citing negative impact on children

Champions Trophy: Australia vs South Africa called off due to incessant rain in Rawalpindi dmn

Champions Trophy: Australia vs South Africa called off due to incessant rain in Rawalpindi

Recent Videos

Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Video Icon
Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Video Icon
Eiffel Tower Lights Up for Ukraine! ✨🇺🇦 #UkraineWarAnniversary

Eiffel Tower Lights Up for Ukraine! ✨🇺🇦 #UkraineWarAnniversary

Video Icon
Eiffel Tower Lights Up for Ukraine! ✨🇺🇦 #UkraineWarAnniversary| Asianet Newsable

Eiffel Tower Lights Up for Ukraine! ✨🇺🇦 #UkraineWarAnniversary| Asianet Newsable

Video Icon