Shares of ZenaTech Inc. (ZENA) surged over 50% on Thursday after the company launched a new Drone as a Service (DaaS) program designed specifically for U.S. defense and governmental organizations.

Alongside this launch, the company has formed alliances with two consulting firms to aid in lobbying and expanding its defense-related business opportunities.

As the need for advanced drone technology in defense logistics, surveillance, and tactical operations grows, ZenaTech’s DaaS offering enables government agencies to access drones without the burden of upfront purchases.

The DaaS model lowers upfront costs by removing the need for equipment purchases, pilot training, upkeep, and regulatory compliance.

This approach lets agencies adjust usage based on their requirements, enhancing both efficiency and cost savings.

The premier ZenaDrone 1000 is a rugged, military-grade drone equipped with a patented foldable wing design, capable of carrying up to 40 kilograms and sustaining flights lasting an hour.

It integrates AI technology, thermal cameras, LiDAR, and multispectral sensors to provide live intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities for tasks such as border security and base surveillance with minimal operator involvement.

Its interchangeable payload system enables rapid switching of mission-specific gear like HD cameras, making it well-suited for search and rescue, tactical logistics, and inspections in dangerous environments.

Supporting the 1000 model are the compact ZenaDrone IQ Nano and IQ Square, engineered specifically for indoor and restricted-area missions.

The company said that the IQ Nano performs well in GPS-denied environments, offering obstacle detection and accurate maneuvering, whereas the IQ Square provides longer flight times and adaptable payload options suited for intelligence gathering, chemical surveillance, and perimeter defense.

To meet government requirements, ZenaTech is working toward obtaining Green UAS and Blue UAS certifications. These credentials have become essential following the tightening of regulations against the use of Chinese-manufactured drones in military contracts.

Achieving these certifications will enable ZenaTech to compete for procurement opportunities with the Department of Defense and allied agencies.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ZenaTech changed to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ the previous day.

ZENA's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:30 a.m. ET on June 5, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

ZenaTech stock has lost over 35% in 2025 and 44% in the last 12 months.

