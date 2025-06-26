(Vancouver, British Columbia– June 26, 2025) — ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE:

49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial

Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, announces it has

signed an offer to acquire a well-established North Carolina-based land surveying

company with a strong government customer base. The proposed acquisition expands

operations in the state when combined with a previously announced proposed land

survey acquisition with operations in North Carolina. With over three decades of

success serving government agencies, municipal governments, construction

companies, and real estate developers, this strategic acquisition would significantly

advance the company’s regional market penetration as well as growth in the US

Southeast.

“This proposed acquisition aligns with our strategy to build a robust, scalable, national

Drone as a Service business while empowering strong regional and local hubs and

recurring revenue opportunities,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. “We plan

to embed AI-powered drone technology into critical land survey workflows providing

unparalleled speed and precision. Land surveys are a first step to innovating multiple

legacy businesses and inefficient processes with our DaaS model and our drones.”

The land survey company offers comprehensive services include boundary surveys,

topographic and site planning surveys, ALTA (American Land Title Association) / ACSM

(American Congress on Surveying and Mapping) surveys, construction staking, and

other essential survey solutions for permitting, financing, and construction across city,

county, and commercial sectors.

ZenaTech’s Drone as a Service (DaaS) business model offers both business and

government customers reduced costs and convenience to utilize drones to streamline

legacy processes and manual tasks such as inspections, surveying, maintenance,

precision agriculture and inventory management ─ there is no need to purchase drone

hardware and software, find a drone pilot, manage maintenance and operation, or

acquire regulatory approvals. The model also offers scalability to use more often or less

often based on business needs and utilizes ZenaDrone’s multifunction AI autonomous

drones.

The company has closed five acquisitions across the US to date as part of its DaaS

business model and strategy and has announced it plans to complete 20 more

acquisitions in the next 12 months.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company

specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum

Computing solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the

Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design

and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer

inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With

enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, health,

government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus

agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech’s portfolio of solutions helps drive

exceptional operational efficiencies, accuracy, and cost savings. The Company operates

through seven global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is

growing a DaaS business model and global partner network.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures

autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software,

AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware

innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has

grown to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring,

inspection, tracking, process automation and defense applications. Currently, the

ZenaDrone 1000 drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and

critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the IQ Nano indoor drone is used

for inventory management and security in the warehouse and logistics sectors, and the

IQ Square is an indoor/outdoor drone designed for land survey and inspections use in

commercial and defense sectors.

Contacts for more information:

Company, Investors and Media:

Linda Montgomery

ZenaTech

312-241-1415

investors@zenatech.com

Investors:

Michael Mason

CORE IR

investors@zenatech.com

