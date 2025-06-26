(Vancouver, British Columbia– June 26, 2025) — ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE:
49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial
Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, announces it has
signed an offer to acquire a well-established North Carolina-based land surveying
company with a strong government customer base. The proposed acquisition expands
operations in the state when combined with a previously announced proposed land
survey acquisition with operations in North Carolina. With over three decades of
success serving government agencies, municipal governments, construction
companies, and real estate developers, this strategic acquisition would significantly
advance the company’s regional market penetration as well as growth in the US
Southeast.
“This proposed acquisition aligns with our strategy to build a robust, scalable, national
Drone as a Service business while empowering strong regional and local hubs and
recurring revenue opportunities,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. “We plan
to embed AI-powered drone technology into critical land survey workflows providing
unparalleled speed and precision. Land surveys are a first step to innovating multiple
legacy businesses and inefficient processes with our DaaS model and our drones.”
The land survey company offers comprehensive services include boundary surveys,
topographic and site planning surveys, ALTA (American Land Title Association) / ACSM
(American Congress on Surveying and Mapping) surveys, construction staking, and
other essential survey solutions for permitting, financing, and construction across city,
county, and commercial sectors.
ZenaTech’s Drone as a Service (DaaS) business model offers both business and
government customers reduced costs and convenience to utilize drones to streamline
legacy processes and manual tasks such as inspections, surveying, maintenance,
precision agriculture and inventory management ─ there is no need to purchase drone
hardware and software, find a drone pilot, manage maintenance and operation, or
acquire regulatory approvals. The model also offers scalability to use more often or less
often based on business needs and utilizes ZenaDrone’s multifunction AI autonomous
drones.
The company has closed five acquisitions across the US to date as part of its DaaS
business model and strategy and has announced it plans to complete 20 more
acquisitions in the next 12 months.
About ZenaTech
ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company
specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum
Computing solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the
Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design
and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer
inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With
enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, health,
government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus
agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech’s portfolio of solutions helps drive
exceptional operational efficiencies, accuracy, and cost savings. The Company operates
through seven global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is
growing a DaaS business model and global partner network.
About ZenaDrone
ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures
autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software,
AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware
innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has
grown to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring,
inspection, tracking, process automation and defense applications. Currently, the
ZenaDrone 1000 drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and
critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the IQ Nano indoor drone is used
for inventory management and security in the warehouse and logistics sectors, and the
IQ Square is an indoor/outdoor drone designed for land survey and inspections use in
commercial and defense sectors.
Contacts for more information:
Company, Investors and Media:
Linda Montgomery
ZenaTech
312-241-1415
investors@zenatech.com
Investors:
Michael Mason
CORE IR
investors@zenatech.com
Safe Harbor
This press release and related comments by management of ZenaTech, Inc. include “forward-looking
statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws and applicable Canadian securities laws.
These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This forward-looking information relates to future events or future
performance of ZenaTech and reflects management’s expectations and projections regarding ZenaTech’s
growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-
looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available
to management. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as
“may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “aim”, “seek”, “is/are likely to”, “believe”, “estimate”,
“predict”, “potential”, “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology intended
to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this document includes, but is not
limited to ZenaTech’s expectations regarding its revenue, expenses, production, operations, costs, cash
flows, and future growth; expectations with respect to future production costs and capacity; ZenaTech's
ability to deliver products to the market as currently contemplated, including its drone products including
ZenaDrone 1000 and IQ Nano; ZenaTech’s anticipated cash needs and it’s needs for additional
financing; ZenaTech’s intention to grow the business and its operations and execution risk; expectations
with respect to future operations and costs; the volatility of stock prices and market conditions in the
industries in which ZenaTech operates; political, economic, environmental, tax, security, and other risks
associated with operating in emerging markets; regulatory risks; unfavorable publicity or consumer
perception; difficulty in forecasting industry trends; the ability to hire key personnel; the competitive
conditions of the industry and the competitive and business strategies of ZenaTech; ZenaTech’s expected
business objectives for the next twelve months; ZenaTech’s ability to obtain additional funds through the
sale of equity or debt commitments; investment capital and market share; the ability to complete any
contemplated acquisitions; changes in the target markets; market uncertainty; ability to access additional
capital, including through the listing of its securities in various jurisdictions; management of growth (plans
and timing for expansion); patent infringement; litigation; applicable laws, regulations, and any
amendments affecting the business of ZenaTech.