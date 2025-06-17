(Vancouver, British Columbia– June 17, 2025) — ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE:
49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial
Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum
Computing solutions, today announces the launch of the ZenaDrone’s IQ Nano, a
compact autonomous indoor drone, for US Department of Defense (DoD) agencies and
government use to innovate applications including inventory management, facility
security, and search and rescue. Following recent US Executive Order policy directives
aimed at fast-tracking DoD adoption of secure US-made drones and streamlining
procurement, the company plans to apply for Green UAS (Unmanned Aerial System)
certification, followed by Blue UAS certification required to be officially recognized as a
secure and mission-ready drone supplier to US military customers.
“New policy directives have cleared regulatory hurdles and aligned procurement to
supercharge US defense drone manufacturers,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of
ZenaTech. “As defense agencies navigate an increasingly complex security and
logistics landscape, autonomous AI technologies like the IQ Nano indoor drone are
critical to maintain a tactical edge. By automating and streamlining tasks like inventory
management, security, reconnaissance, and search and rescue, it frees personnel to
focus on strategic decision-making, ultimately enhancing mission success and
protecting lives.”
The IQ Nano drone is engineered for operations in GPS-denied, confined, or high-risk
environments where traditional systems and personnel face operational challenges. It
automates inventory management by precisely scanning barcodes of stock in armories
and warehouses, reducing manual labour, human errors and improving safety.
Equipped with HD and thermal imaging plus AI-powered anomaly detection, it enables
secure indoor surveillance of command centers, ammunition depots, and restricted
zones. Its stable hover capabilities, obstacle avoidance, and durable Carbon-fiber
design ensure safe operation in confined spaces.
The drone’s autonomous flight and night vision capabilities support search and rescue
by navigating dark, collapsed, or inaccessible areas to locate personnel, deliver
supplies, and monitor for threats. Compact and rapidly deployable, the IQ Nano
enhances agility across defense infrastructure and logistics.
Beyond these capabilities, the IQ Nano can support facility mapping and digital twin
creation (virtual 3D model of a facility) to aid mission planning, maintenance, and
infrastructure analysis. Additionally, it can also contribute to combat training and
simulation exercises by replicating reconnaissance scenarios and capturing
performance data in controlled environments.
The IQ Nano is designed to operate not just as a single unit but as a part of a drone
fleet or swarm. In indoor military environments, these coordinated fleets can cover
expansive or complex facilities simultaneously, enabling faster inventory audits,
comprehensive surveillance, and enhanced situational awareness.
The company plans to initiate the Green UAS certification process for the IQ Nano
which is considered a pathway to the Blue UAS certification list. The main difference is
that the Green UAS is a commercial certification for secure drones led by the AUVSI
drone industry association. The Blue UAS is a military-grade approval managed by the
DoD, which includes additional security and performance evaluations and a strict
country of origin requirement that must not include Chinese suppliers.
About ZenaTech
ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company
specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum
Computing solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the
Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design
and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer
inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With
enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement,
government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus
agriculture, defense, logistics and land survey areas, ZenaTech’s portfolio of solutions
helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies, accuracy, and cost savings. The
Company operates through seven global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and
UAE, and is growing a DaaS business model and global partner network.
About ZenaDrone
ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures
autonomous drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI,
predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware
innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has
grown to multifunctional AI drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring,
inspection, tracking, process automation and defense applications. Currently, the
ZenaDrone 1000 drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and
critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the IQ Nano indoor drone is used
for inventory management and security in commercial sectors, and the IQ Square is an
indoor/outdoor drone designed for land surveys and inspections in the commercial and
defense sectors.
