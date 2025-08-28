Vancouver, British Columbia, (August 28, 2025) — ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) (“ZenaTech”), a business technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announces the establishment of a new component parts manufacturing facility in Taiwan. The new facility represents an important step to advancing a compliant global supply chain for the company’s US Defense-destined drones. Operated by its Taiwan-based Spider Vision Sensors (SVS) subsidiary, the facility is expected to reduce the reliance on third-party suppliers ensuring a stable, NDAA-compliant supply chain of component parts such as sensors and motors, for its ZenaDrone drones for US defense agencies and NATO use. SVS will sign a long-term lease for a 16,000 square foot manufacturing facility that it plans to have operational by year end 2025, along with expansion of the Taiwan-based team.

“Establishing a new Taiwan component manufacturing facility marks a pivotal milestone in advancing our mission to deliver vertically integrated, NDAA-compliant drone technologies at scale,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. “By expanding Spider Vision Sensor’s production capacity, we are increasing our capability to have ZenaDrone’s drones meet the most rigorous defense standards, including Green and Blue UAS certifications. This investment also positions us to respond rapidly to rising demand from the US Defense Department and NATO allies, while enhancing operational efficiency, strengthening supply chain resilience, and cementing our leadership in drone innovation.”

The Taiwan SVS facility will manufacture critical components, including PCB boards, motors, cameras, and sensors. Taiwan was selected for its position as a leading electrical and technology hub in Asia, providing advanced expertise and infrastructure for high-precision electronics manufacturing. The facility will also support compliance with US and NATO standards, including Green and Blue UAS certification, ensuring that components meet those rigorous quality and security requirements. The facility will support the ramp-up in production for ZenaDrone’s drone models—ZenaDrone 1000, IQ Square and the IQ Nano. Components produced in Taiwan will be assembled into drones at ZenaDrone’s facilities in Arizona and Sharjah, UAE, maintaining high-quality standards and end-to-end operational control.

ZenaTech plans to move into the facility by the end of this year and will be initiating discussions with machinery suppliers in the upcoming weeks to acquire and install production equipment, while completing all necessary registrations, safety, and government approvals to ensure full operational readiness. The facility will be staffed by approximately 30–40 personnel, including a factory manager, technicians, engineers, and R&D staff, forming a multidisciplinary team.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, health, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech’s portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies, accuracy, and cost savings. The Company operates through global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing its US DaaS business model and network of locations through acquisitions.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, tracking, process automation, and defense applications. Currently, the ZenaDrone 1000drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the IQ Nano indoor drone is used for inventory management and security in the warehouse and logistics sectors, and the IQ Square is an outdoor drone designed for land surveys and inspections use in commercial and defense sectors.

