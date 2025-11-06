VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) (“ZenaTech”), a business technology solution provider specializing in AI-driven drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announces that it has been invited to present to two VIP groups of investors in Palm Beach, Fla. next week (November 10-14, 2025) including an investor roundtable at The Mar-a-Lago Club. Each of these events will convene groups of high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and institutional investors for in-depth discussions with company executives on ZenaTech’s story, growth opportunities, drone technology and services, and the evolving industry and regulatory landscape.

On the evening of Thursday, November 13th, ZenaTech executives will present to a group of VIP investors at The Mar-a-Lago Club, the world famous and prestigious Palm Beach private club known for its rich history and association with President Donald J. Trump, and its exclusive membership.

On the evening of Wednesday, November 12th, ZenaTech executives will present to a large group of 50 to 60 elite investors at a venue located on Worth Avenue, Palm Beach’s renown upscale shopping and gathering destination.

These private investor events take place while ZenaTech also participates at The PIPEs Conference, a DealFlow investor event, in nearby Fort Lauderdale. During the conference, the ZenaTech team will participate in one-on-one briefings with a variety of institutional investors and family offices.

Those interested in arranging a meeting with ZenaTech’s executive team while in Florida should contact investors@zenatech.com.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, health, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech’s portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies, accuracy, and cost savings. The Company operates through global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing its US DaaS business and network of locations through acquisitions.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, tracking, process automation, and defense applications. Currently, the ZenaDrone 1000 drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the IQ Nano indoor drone is used for inventory management and security in the warehouse and logistics sectors, and the IQ Square is an outdoor drone designed for land surveys and inspections use in commercial and defense sectors.

Safe Harbor

