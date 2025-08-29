The six-seat luxury SUV is available in three trims: Max, Ultra, and Hyper. Early buyers are eligible for a discount.

Zeekr opened pre-sales for its first hybrid model, the Zeekr 9X, on Friday at the 2025 Chengdu Auto Show, with the official launch scheduled for late September.

The new six-seat SUV, one of the priciest models from a Chinese automaker, starts at 479,900 yuan ($67,340). Pre-sales are open for three trims, with the Max at 479,900 yuan, Ultra at 499,900 yuan, and Hyper at 569,900 yuan, CnEvPost reported.

Buyers who place a 5,000 yuan deposit before placing an order are expected to be eligible for a 10,000 yuan discount upon final purchase. The official launch price is expected to be slightly lower.

Built on Zeekr’s new SEA-S luxury hybrid platform, the 9X features a 2.0T engine paired with a 900-volt hybrid high-voltage system.

Its three silicon carbide motors deliver a combined 1,030 kW (1,381 horsepower), enabling 0–100 km/h acceleration in 3.1 seconds. The engine alone produces 205 kW with a thermal efficiency of over 46%.

Battery options include 55 kWh and 70 kWh packs, offering CLTC ranges of 300–380 km. Both support 6C charging, reaching 20–80% in about nine minutes and 10–80% in just over 10 minutes.

The 9X also debuts Zeekr’s G-Pilot H9 smart driving solution, its first system supporting Level 3 autonomy. Equipped with dual Nvidia Drive AGX Thor chips (1,400 TOPS) and five LiDAR sensors, it enhances automated driving capabilities.

The SUV is 5,239 mm long, 2,019 mm wide and 1,819 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 3,169 mm.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Zeekr’s U.S.-listed stock has risen 4.6% so far in 2025.

($1=7.15)

