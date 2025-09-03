The company holds co-development and commercialization rights for Bemarituzumab for mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

Zai Lab (ZLAB) announced on Wednesday that it plans to await the results of a trial evaluating Bemarituzumab in combination with Nivolumab and chemotherapy before filing for regulatory approval of the cancer drug.

The data from the trial is expected by the end of 2025 or the first half of 2026, the company said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The announcement from the company follows its partner Amgen's completion of the final analysis of the late-stage trial evaluating Bemarituzumab in combination with Chemotherapy in first-line gastric cancer.

Nasdaq-listed shares of Zai Lab were down 3% at the time of writing.

