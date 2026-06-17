The company’s CEO Chris Turner said Taco Bell and KFC are key growth drivers for Yum.

Yum! Brands has agreed to sell Pizza Hut for $2.7 billion in two deals.

Turner said selling Pizza Hut will allow Yum! Brands to focus on its biggest growth opportunities, Taco Bell and KFC.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment jumped to ‘bullish’ after the divestiture announcement.

Yum! Brands (YUM) stock is drawing attention after agreeing to sell Pizza Hut, with CEO Chris Turner reportedly saying the move will help the company devote more attention and resources to Taco Bell and KFC, two brands it believes have substantial room for future expansion.

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The fast food chain operator is selling the entire Pizza Hut business for $2.7 billion in two separate deals. LongRange Capital, a private equity firm, will buy Pizza Hut outside Mainland China for about $1.5 billion.

Yum China Holdings will buy Pizza Hut's Mainland China business for about $1.2 billion.

YUM To Focus On Core Brands

Speaking about the transaction in a CNBC interview, Turner said the change will allow the restaurant operator to concentrate on its strongest growth engines while giving Pizza Hut an opportunity to pursue its own strategy under new ownership.

“As I was coming into the role, we assessed what Pizza Hut needed and it needed big bold action, and the right thing as we conducted our review of strategic options was to position Pizza Hut outside of Yum,” Turner said.

Turner, who became CEO late last year, said concentrating on Taco Bell and KFC will help the company accelerate expansion efforts and improve long-term performance.

“Taco Bell and KFC. They have incredible whitespace opportunities in front of them and we are talking about raising the bar, battling for the future consumer, accelerating restaurant economics and reaching the full potential of bite in our technology ecosystem. If we can do that with even more focus on those brands, we’re going to accelerate growth in a huge way,” added Turner.

KFC operates more than 34,000 restaurants in over 150 countries, while Taco Bell has more than 9,000 restaurants across more than 35 countries, according to Yum! Brands’ website.

What Are YUM Retail Traders Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ the previous day. The stock saw a 1,700% increase in message volume over the past month, with a 0.2% rise in watchers.

A user said, “Strategic portfolio reshaping here. Selling Pizza Hut for ~$2.7B at ~8x operating profit signals a clear shift in focus toward higher-growth, higher-margin segments within the Yum ecosystem. It’s less about holding legacy units and more about simplifying the business mix.”

Another user said, “Pizza Hut just got sold off $YUM agreed to divest the brand for about $2.7B, and honestly this feels more like a cleanup move than anything dramatic.”

YUM stock has gained over 4% year-to-date.

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