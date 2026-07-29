The European Commission on Wednesday approved Incyte’s Opzelura cream as the first steroid-free topical treatment of its kind for adults with moderate eczema who do not get enough relief from standard creams.

On Tuesday, Incyte reported strong Q2 revenue and raised its full-year 2026 net sales guidance.

Analysts responded positively to the commercial strength and outlook beyond Jakafi.

Incyte faces a packed second half of 2026, with about 10 clinical study results expected.

Shares of Incyte Corp. (INCY) fell around 2% on Wednesday, retreating from a prior-session close of $129.93 after clocking its best day in a year on strong second-quarter results.

The pullback came as the biopharmaceutical company announced European Commission approval of its Opzelura cream as the first steroid-free topical treatment of its kind for adults with moderate eczema who do not get enough relief from standard creams.

Incyte is a biotech firm best known for Jakafi, its main blood-cancer medicine that still drives most sales. With Jakafi facing eventual patent pressure, the company is pushing newer products like Opzelura cream for skin conditions and expanding its broader lineup of cancer and inflammation drugs.

INCY’s Blowout Earnings

On Tuesday, Incyte reported second-quarter revenue of $1.67 billion, up 38% from a year earlier, and product sales of $1.49 billion, up 40%. Jakafi sales rose 7% to $817 million. Opzelura sales reached $450 million, helped by a one-time accounting gain, though underlying sales still grew solidly.

The company also raised full-year 2026 net sales guidance to $5.13–$5.26 billion, including higher Opzelura forecasts, driving shares up 9%.

Wall Street Response

Analysts responded positively to the commercial strength and outlook beyond Jakafi.

RBC Capital’s Brian Abrahams lifted his price target to $109 from $99, citing solid performance, funding a multi-shot strategy.

BMO Capital raised its target to $130 from $112, noting de-risked second-half readouts and CEO Meury’s transformative impact.

BofA Securities increased its target to $140 from $136, highlighting a catalyst-rich half with upside potential.

Stifel’s Stephen Willey moved his target to $145 from $123, pointing to steady growth, lower expenses, improved Opzelura pricing visibility, and a near-term valuation floor from upcoming catalysts.

While Abrahams’s new price target implies a downside potential of 16%, the remaining new price targets imply a potential upside of as much as 12% from the stock’s last close.

INCY’s Near-Term Catalysts

Incyte faces a packed second half of 2026, with about 10 clinical study results expected—including four from late-stage trials that could clear the path for new approvals and launches.

Key skin-focused updates include results later this year from studies testing Opzelura cream for hidradenitis suppurativa, a painful, chronic skin condition, and povorcitinib for prurigo nodularis, another severe, itchy skin disease.

Other expected news covers Niktimvo combined with Jakafi for newly diagnosed chronic graft-versus-host disease, plus progress on experimental blood-cancer treatments such as the mutCALR antibody.

The company is also advancing commercialization of its newly launched extended-release version of Jakafi and potential launches such as povorcitinib for hidradenitis suppurativa in Europe by late 2026, along with expansions of its cancer drug Monjuvi.

How Did INCY Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around INCY stock stayed within ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘high’ levels. According to the platform’s internal data, retail chatter around INCY has jumped 700% over the past seven days.

INCY stock has gained 25% year-to-date.

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