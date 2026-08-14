The broader U.S. stock market also trended lower, putting additional pressure on risk-sensitive assets.

The SEC delayed a closely watched meeting that was expected to address its “Regulation Crypto” initiative, adding to uncertainty around U.S. digital asset rules.

WTI crude climbed above $82 a barrel after two consecutive sessions of declines.

New U.S. economic measures against Iran and comments about a potential naval blockade added to geopolitical uncertainty.

Shares of Michael Saylor-backed Strategy (MSTR), Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), Circle (CRCL), Coinbase (COIN) and other large-cap crypto-linked equities tumbled in morning trade on Friday after Bitcoin’s (BTC) price fell below $63,000.

CRCL stock and MSTR shares were the hardest hit, down nearly 5% in morning trade. Meanwhile, Tom Lee-backed BMNR dropped by over 4% and COIN stock fell around 3%. Shares of Robinhood (HOOD), which has been expanding beyond cryptocurrency trading, fell nearly 2%.

The sell-off came after Bitcoin’s price dropped 2% in the last 24 hours to around $62,500. The apex cryptocurrency was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing. Retail sentiment around BTC on the platform trended in ‘extremely bearish’ territory over the past day.

Bitcoin price retail sentiment on August 14 as of 11:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

The broader equity market also tumbled in morning trade, adding pressure on crypto-linked stocks. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) fell 0.12%, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) slipped 0.18%, and the Nasdaq-100 tracking Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) moved 0.14% lower.

Bitcoin's Drop Hits Crypto-Linked Stocks

Crypto-linked stocks often move in tandem with Bitcoin, particularly companies whose business models or balance sheets have significant exposure to digital assets.

Strategy is the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, and its shares have become a closely watched proxy for the cryptocurrency's price. Circle's business is tied to the broader USDC stablecoin and digital asset ecosystem, while Coinbase remains heavily exposed to cryptocurrency trading activity.

Bitmine, meanwhile, is the largest corporate treasury with Ethereum (ETH) on its balance sheet, while Robinhood generates a portion of its revenue from cryptocurrency transactions despite efforts to diversify into other financial products.

Why Is Bitcoin’s Price Falling?

One factor weighing on crypto sentiment Friday was a delay in a closely watched Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulatory initiative.

The SEC had been expected to discuss its first major digital asset rulemaking effort, known as “Regulation Crypto,” at a meeting on Friday. However, the agency canceled the meeting in a statement late Thursday, saying it was moved to “a later date” due to “an unforeseen scheduling issue.”

Oil Prices Add To Risk-Off Pressure

The crypto selloff also came amid weakness across broader risk assets and a rebound in oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rebounded Friday following two consecutive sessions of declines, climbing above $82 a barrel and adding to inflation concerns that weighed on risk assets.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) edged 0.45% higher in morning trade, with retail sentiment trending in ‘bullish’ territory over the past day.

After markets closed Thursday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the U.S. would apply economic measures against Iran “that have never been seen on Iran.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly said Thursday that the U.S. military could maintain its naval blockade of Iran “indefinitely,” with ships rotating in and out of the region.

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