Analysts highlighted Yatharth Hospitals’ strong financial growth and recent technical breakout, with expectations of improved liquidity and valuation following the MSCI inclusion.

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services will be added to the MSCI India Small Cap Index effective August 26. Its shares have rallied nearly 9% in the last five sessions.

Director Yatharth Tyagi said the MSCI addition recognises the company’s consistent financial growth and operational excellence.

Analyst Take

SEBI-registered analyst Vishal Trehan noted that the inclusion is expected to boost the company’s global visibility by attracting foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and passive funds.

He highlighted Yatharth’s financial track record, with a 40% revenue CAGR and 61% PAT CAGR over the past four years.

Trehan said MSCI-linked funds could bring passive inflows, potentially improving liquidity and valuation. The company’s current market cap is about ₹4,090 crore. Sustained earnings growth could further support re-rating potential, he added.

Fundamentals Watch

Yatharth runs seven super-specialty hospitals with more than 2,300 beds across the NCR and Madhya Pradesh.

In the first quarter of FY25, the company’s revenue grew 31% from a year earlier to ₹219–223 crore, while profit after tax inched up 3.4% to ₹30.49 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 25.1%.

Technical Breakdown

On the technical front, SEBI-registered analyst Vinay Kumar Taparia said Yatharth’s stock is trading at an all-time high and has broken out from an upward-moving channel.

He expects a potential move toward ₹850 in the short term, with the view being negated on a close below ₹670.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Yatharth’s stock has risen 24.5% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<