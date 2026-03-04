Cigna announced earlier on Tuesday that David M. Cordani will retire as CEO effective July 1, 2026, to be succeeded by Brian Evanko.

Cigna announced earlier on Tuesday that David M. Cordani will retire as CEO effective July 1, 2026, to be succeeded by Evanko. Evano currently serves as president and chief operating officer of The Cigna Group and oversees the company's business portfolio across Cigna Healthcare and Evernorth Health Services.

Wall Street applauded the leadership change.

Analyst Take Away

Barclays contends that Evanko was "always the natural successor" and will be among the youngest CEOs in healthcare services while also one of the most tenured, calling this "a rare and attractive combination in today's environment." However, the timing "may surprise some investors", the analyst added. The firm kept an ‘Overweight’ rating on shares.

JPMorgan also kept an ‘Overweight’ rating on Cigna after the company announced that CEO David Cordani will retire effective July 1 and will be succeeded by Brian Evanko. JPMorgan did not view Cordani's retirement as imminent, but believes Cigna "remains in capable hands under Evanko."

Cigna’s Outlook

Cigna on Tuesday also reaffirmed its projected full year 2026 consolidated adjusted income from operations of at least $30.25 per share. The company also reaffirmed 2026 Evernorth pre-tax adjusted income from operations of at least $6.9 billion, and Cigna Healthcare pre-tax adjusted income from operations of at least $4.5 billion.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CI stock stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘normal’ levels.

CI stock has fallen 9% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<