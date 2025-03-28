user
user icon

XTIA Stock Nosedives On Proposed Public Offering, Retail Turns Bearish

The company announced its intention to sell common stock and warrants in an underwritten public offering but stopped short of specifying what the size of its offering is or what it is being valued at.

XTIA Stock Nosedives On Proposed Public Offering, Retail Turns Bearish
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Shares of XTI Aerospace Inc. (XTIA) plunged nearly 27% in Thursday’s after-market hours, extending the losses of 3.5% from the day’s regular trading session after the company announced a proposed public offering.

XTIA announced its intention to sell common stock and warrants in an underwritten public offering but stopped short of specifying the size of its offering or its valuation.

The company said it intends to use the proceeds of the public offering to fully repay its outstanding promissory notes, as well as for general working capital and corporate requirements.

Interestingly, XTIA announced a $5 million share buyback plan earlier this month, and that seems to have caught the attention of retail investors on Stocktwits, who pointed it out and voiced their confusion about the company’s strategy.

Another bearish user said they couldn’t be paid to go long on XTIA.

Overall retail sentiment on Stocktwits around XTIA flipped to enter the ‘bearish’ (39/100) territory from ‘bullish’ a day ago.

XTIA retail sentiment.jpg XTIA sentiment and message volume March 27, 2025, as of 8 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Earlier this month, XTIA announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) accepted its Type Certification (TC) application for the TriFan 600, its vertical-lift crossover airplane. The company called this a “significant first-quarter milestone.”

Data from Koyfin shows the average price target for XTIA is $13.50, implying a 449% upside from Thursday’s closing price. There are two brokerage recommendations, with a ‘Strong Buy’ and ‘Buy’ rating each.

XTIA’s stock has fallen more than 77% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ford, GM Stocks Edge Higher After-Hours As Investors Digest Trump's Auto Tariffs: Retail Chatter Spikes Amid Mixed Analyst Views

Ford, GM Stocks Edge Higher After-Hours As Investors Digest Trump's Auto Tariffs: Retail Chatter Spikes Amid Mixed Analyst Views

CoreWeave IPO: Nvidia-Backed Data Center Company Prices IPO Below Earlier Range But Retail Calls It Fair

CoreWeave IPO: Nvidia-Backed Data Center Company Prices IPO Below Earlier Range But Retail Calls It Fair

AppLovin Analyst Stands Ground As Fresh Short Report Sparks Stock Plunge: Retail Smells Something Fishy

AppLovin Analyst Stands Ground As Fresh Short Report Sparks Stock Plunge: Retail Smells Something Fishy

US Steel Stock Surges After-Hours As Nippon Reportedly Mulls Boosting Investment Offer: Retail Stays Ultra-Bullish

US Steel Stock Surges After-Hours As Nippon Reportedly Mulls Boosting Investment Offer: Retail Stays Ultra-Bullish

Liberty Energy Stock Rises After Morgan Stanley Upgrades On ‘Underappreciated’ Valuation, Retail’s Still Bearish

Liberty Energy Stock Rises After Morgan Stanley Upgrades On ‘Underappreciated’ Valuation, Retail’s Still Bearish

Recent Stories

IPL 2025: Purple Cap holder Shardul Thakur reveals turning point that rekindled IPL mindset after going unsold snt

IPL 2025: Purple Cap holder Shardul Thakur reveals turning point that rekindled IPL mindset after going unsold

Ford, GM Stocks Edge Higher After-Hours As Investors Digest Trump's Auto Tariffs: Retail Chatter Spikes Amid Mixed Analyst Views

Ford, GM Stocks Edge Higher After-Hours As Investors Digest Trump's Auto Tariffs: Retail Chatter Spikes Amid Mixed Analyst Views

CoreWeave IPO: Nvidia-Backed Data Center Company Prices IPO Below Earlier Range But Retail Calls It Fair

CoreWeave IPO: Nvidia-Backed Data Center Company Prices IPO Below Earlier Range But Retail Calls It Fair

IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran eyes KL Rahul's record after crossing 1000 IPL runs for LSG during win over SRH snt

IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran eyes KL Rahul's record after crossing 1000 IPL runs for LSG during win over SRH

Indian stock markets open flat, experts predict cautious end-of-month trading AJR

Indian stock markets open flat, experts predict cautious end-of-month trading

Recent Videos

Kunal Kamra's Top 10 Controversies: From 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami to 'Gaddar' Jibe at Eknath Shinde

Kunal Kamra's Top 10 Controversies: From 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami to 'Gaddar' Jibe at Eknath Shinde

Video Icon
Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Video Icon
Aamir Khan’s Rare Audition Footage for Laapataa Ladies’ Sub-Inspector Role Released – Watch NOW

Aamir Khan’s Rare Audition Footage for Laapataa Ladies’ Sub-Inspector Role Released – Watch NOW

Video Icon
Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Video Icon
Ram Charan Birthday Special: Top 10 Telugu & Hindi Hit Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Ram Charan Birthday Special: Top 10 Telugu & Hindi Hit Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Video Icon