The weekend sell-off came after U.S. President Donald Trump levied fresh tariffs across Asia and Europe after the August 1 deadline.

Ripple’s native token (XRP) led gains among major cryptocurrencies while Bitcoin (BTC) held steady at around $114,000 in pre-market hours on Monday.

Bitcoin’s price edged 0.4% higher in the last 24 hours, while retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in ‘bearish’ territory. Bitcoin’s current price is 6.9% below its all-time high of over $122,000, seen last month.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, also recovered Monday morning after the weekend sell-off. Ethereum’s price gained more than 1.9% in the last 24 hours, trading above the $3,500 threshold. On Stocktwits, like Bitcoin, retail sentiment around the cryptocurrency remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day.

XRP, however, led gains among altcoins, followed by meme token Dogecoin (DOGE). XRP’s price gained more than 4.2% in the last 24 hours, trading just under the $3 mark. Meanwhile, Dogecoin’s price gained 2% over the past day. Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) were also marginally in the green during early morning trade.

As the market remained subdued, only $143.11 million worth of crypto was liquidated over the past day, according to Coinglass data. Most of the liquidations originated from short bets–traders who bet the price would fall, totaling around $102 million. Long liquidations were around $40 million. Ethereum experienced the largest liquidations of $40 million, followed by Bitcoin at $32 million.

Crypto-linked stocks were mostly in the green during pre-market trade on Monday, as the broader market also ticked upwards. Shares of Strategy (MSTR), the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, gained nearly 2%. Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms (RIOT) stock rose 2.5% and shares of its peer, Mara Holdings (MARA), gained 1.35%. Crypto exchange Coinbase Global’s (COIN) shares also rose more than 2% in pre-market trade.

