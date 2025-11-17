Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, and 21Shares are expected to launch their respective XRP spot ETFs starting Tuesday.

Ripple’s XRP outperformed the broader market in early morning trade on Monday.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the token trended in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ levels of chatter over the past day.

The uptick in price and bullish sentiment comes ahead of a wave of XRP spot ETF launches scheduled for this week.

Ripple’s native token XRP (XRP) led gains among major cryptocurrencies in early Monday trading, second only to Solana (SOL), as retail traders anticipate a price boost from multiple XRP spot ETFs slated to launch this week.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

XRP’s price gained 1.3% in the last 24 hours, trading at around $2.26. Retail sentiment around Ripple’s native token trended in ‘bullish’ territory with chatter at ‘high’ levels over the past day.

Spot ETFs Position XRP For Institutional Demand

The uptick and bullish sentiment come ahead of a wave of XRP spot ETF launches scheduled for this week. Franklin Templeton is expected to debut its XRP spot ETF (EZRP) on Tuesday, with Bitwise set to follow on Thursday. 21Shares plans to launch its own XRP spot ETF between November 21 and November 22, depending on final listing arrangements.

The bullish sentiment is also supported by Canary Capital’s spot XRP ETF (XRPC), attracting $243 million after its first week of going live despite broad market weakness. According to data from SoSoValue, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) spot ETFs have mostly seen outflows this month.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<

Read also: Bitcoin Price Struggles While Crypto Liquidations Top $500 Million – Analyst Flags Retail Pressure

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<