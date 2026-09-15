Grayscale’s Bitcoin-free Next Gen portfolio gives XRP the second-largest allocation at 26.11%, behind Ethereum.

Under the new fund, Grayscale Ethereum Staking Mini ETF accounts for 42.34% of the portfolio, while Grayscale’s Solana ETF accounts for 21.09%.

The model held seven assets as of August 31 and charges no direct advisory fee, while underlying funds averaged 0.23% in fees.

Solana, the model's third-largest holding, led all blockchains in x402 transactions for a third straight week, according to Artemis data.

Grayscale Investments gave Ripple (XRP) a bigger weighting than Solana (SOL) in a new model portfolio for financial advisors that excludes Bitcoin (BTC), according to the company's statement on Monday.

Grayscale launched the Digital Assets Next Gen model on Monday as one of the four model portfolios for advisors, according to their statement. The Next Gen portfolio can hold up to 10 established and emerging digital assets, which excludes Bitcoin, Grayscale added. The model includes Grayscale ETFs for XRP, Ethereum, and Solana.

Grayscale’s XRP ETF made up 26.11% of Next Gen as of August 31, according to the fact sheet. This put Grayscale’s XRP ETF (GXRP) ahead of Grayscale’s Solana ETF (GSOL), at 21.09%. Additionally, Grayscale Ethereum Staking Mini ETF (ETH) held more, at 42.34%. Together, the three tokens accounted for 89.54% of the portfolio.

XRP's price was trading at $1.40, up over 1% over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around XRP remained in the ‘bearish’ territory, with chatter at ‘low’ levels over the past day.

Other Altcoins In GrayScale’s Next Gen Model

The Next Gen model also includes shares of other altcoins ETFs that Grayscale has such as Grayscale’s Hyperliquid (HYPE) ETF which accounted for 5.76% of the model. GLNK Chainlink (LINK) held 2.66%, Grayscale’s Avalanche (AVAX) held 1.08%, and its Sui (SUI) ETFs that held 0.96%, according to the fact sheet.

Solana, the model's third-largest holding, led all blockchains in x402 transactions for a third straight week, according to Artemis data. x402 is a Coinbase-developed protocol that lets AI agents pay for online services with stablecoins. Total x402 transactions fell sharply in the week of September 14, but Solana still had the highest overall.

Solana’s price was trading over $100, down over 1% in the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around SOL remained in ‘extremely bearish’ territory, with ‘low’ chatter levels over the past day.

Grayscale Targets Advisor Demand

Advisors are increasingly looking to add digital assets to client portfolios "without having to build and maintain allocations asset by asset," said Laurie Katz, Grayscale’s Global Head of Distribution. She said the models give advisors a single familiar framework for that exposure.

The company also added that it does not charge a direct advisory fee for the models. The underlying funds carry a weighted average fee of 0.23%.

Ether Stated Above Cap

Grayscale’s other three models are Core Plus, Leaders, and Infrastructure. Core Plus offers broad crypto exposure, Leaders focuses on the largest digital assets, while Infrastructure targets tokens tied to blockchain networks and services.

Grayscale said all four models are market cap-weighted and rebalanced quarterly. Each asset is subject to a 40% cap, the company added. However, Ethereum's weight in Next Gen stood at 42.34% as of August 31. Grayscale, however, did not explain the difference.

Grayscale said its Next Gen model gained 30.69% from July 27 through August 31 after assuming a 1% annual advisory fee. However, it added that six of the seven Grayscale Investment funds have posted losses since their respective inception dates.

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