According to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas, the REX-Osprey XRP ETF saw $37.7 million in volume, while the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF saw $17 million in volume traded on the first day on the market.

Prices of cryptocurrencies Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ripple’s native token (XRP) edged lower in early morning trade on Friday amid broader weakness in the cryptocurrency market, despite seeing a record volume of trades on the day of their debut.

In fact, among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, Dogecoin and XRP bore the heaviest losses. Dogecoin’s price fell around 2% in the last 24 hours. Retail sentiment around the meme token on Stocktwits dipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ and chatter fell to ‘high’ from ‘extremely high’ levels over the past day.

Meanwhile, XRP’s price took a dive of 2.5% in the last 24 hours. Retail sentiment around the token fell to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ territory, but chatter remained at ‘normal’ levels over the past day.

According to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas, the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) saw $37.7 million in volume, while the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE) saw $17 million in volume traded on the first day on the market. In a post on X, he stated that XRPR had the “biggest day one” volume “of any 2025 launch” and that DOJE was “no slouch” either, adding that the respective volumes were a “good sign for the onslaught” of crypto-related ETFs.

The overall cryptocurrency market was down 0.8% over the last 24 hours, trading at a market capitalization of around $4.16 trillion. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and other major tokens were also in the red. Bitcoin’s price edged 0.6% lower with retail sentiment on Stocktwits in ‘neutral’ territory over the past day. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s price fell around 1% with retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization in ‘bearish’ territory. Solana’s price dipped 1.7% in the last 24 hours, while Cardano (ADA) fell by 1.1%.

Crypto futures bets saw around $202 million in liquidations over the past 24 hours, according to Coinglass data. Long liquidations totaled around $127 million, and short bets amounted to $75 million.

Digital asset treasury (DAT) equities edged lower in pre-market trade. MSTR’s stock was trading flat, and BMNR’s stock fell around 0.77%. Crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) dipped 0.37%. Bitcoin miners like Marathon Holdings (MARA) and Riot Platforms (RIOT) fell 0.86% and 0.80%, respectively.

