XRP, DOGE Rally As SEC Acknowledges Grayscale ETF Filings – Ripple Leads Retail Buzz

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits improved as traders debated whether the SEC’s acknowledgment of Grayscale’s ETF filings could mark a turning point for crypto ETFs.

Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE) rallied Thursday after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) acknowledged Grayscale’s filings to list spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for both cryptocurrencies.

XRP surged 13%, while DOGE climbed 6.2%, with XRP emerging as the top trending ticker on Stocktwits.

The SEC’s acknowledgment of Grayscale’s Form 19b-4 filings for the Grayscale XRP Trust and Grayscale Dogecoin Trust marks the beginning of a formal review process.

The agency is required to reach a decision within 240 days once the filings are published in the Federal Register, a step expected in the coming days.

If registered now, the final decision deadline would land in mid-October.

XRP Sentiment and Message Volume on Feb.14 as of 6:35 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around XRP improved to ‘bearish,’ edging out of the ‘extremely bearish’ zone accompanied rising levels of chatter.

Some traders remain optimistic that XRP’s price could rise further if the ETF secures SEC approval.

Others warned that the rally may not hold, citing Ethereum’s (ETH) ETF acknowledgment, which sparked a brief surge before ETH retreated by $1,000.

Another user forecast that it's unlikely that the SEC will approve an ETF on a company that is currently under litigation.

In a post on X, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse weighed in, calling the ETF acknowledgment "inevitable."

Garlinghouse has long maintained that a spot XRP ETF would eventually receive regulatory approval — an idea that seemed far-fetched just a year ago under former SEC chair Gary Gensler.

DOGE Sentiment and Message Volume on Feb.14 as of 6:45 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Meanwhile, retail sentiment on Stocktwits around DOGE also ticked upward to ‘bearish’ from ‘extremely bearish' as chatter remained at ‘low’ levels.

Some traders welcomed the SEC’s decision as a legitimizing moment for Dogecoin, which originated as a meme coin in 2013 but has since gained traction among retail investors.

Under Gensler, the agency rejected at least two Solana ETF applications, and Grayscale fought a prolonged court battle to force approval for converting its Bitcoin Trust into an ETF.

Now, with new leadership at the SEC, industry watchers speculate that the regulatory climate for crypto ETFs may be changing.

XRP has gained 415% over the past year, while DOGE is up 227%, significantly outperforming broader crypto markets.

