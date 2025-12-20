The deals expand the pricing program to most targeted drugmakers in exchange for temporary tariff relief.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that his administration has struck new deals with nine pharmaceutical companies, expanding its effort to bring down prescription drug prices for Americans.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The latest group of companies includes Genentech, the biotechnology arm of Roche, along with Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gilead Sciences, Boehringer Ingelheim, Amgen, GSK, Sanofi and Merck. The administration had already reached similar agreements earlier this year with Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

In exchange for taking part, the drugmakers will get a three-year break from potential tariffs. They have agreed to cut prices for Medicaid patients, sell some medicines directly to consumers at discounted rates, and launch new drugs in the U.S. at prices in line with what patients pay in other countries.

With these additions, 14 of the 17 pharmaceutical companies targeted by the administration in August have now signed on.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<