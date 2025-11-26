The move sets up a new Latin America clash with Tesla, which just opened Model Y orders in the country.

Xpeng jumped in Hong Kong after debuting in Colombia, its 55th global market.

The move sets up a new Latin America clash with Tesla, which just opened Model Y orders in the country.

Xpeng is rolling out G6 and G9 SUVs as it expands its regional sales network.

Xpeng shares rose in Hong Kong after the Chinese EV maker confirmed its official debut in Colombia, a move that immediately puts it in direct competition with Tesla, which opened Model Y orders in the country last week.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The stock rose 1.3% to HK$82.65 in late Asian trade on Wednesday, while its U.S.-listed stock notched a third straight session of gains on Tuesday, closing up 3.3% before slipping 0.3% after hours.

Colombia Becomes Xpeng’s 55th Global Market

Xpeng’s quiet launch took place during the Bogota Auto Show through distributor Inchcape, marking the company’s 55th global market and its third in the Americas. Xpeng is now just five markets short of its target of doubling its global footprint to 60 countries this year. Its first Colombian showroom will open in Bogota in January, with additional locations planned for Cali and Medellin later in 2026, according to a report by EV.

Xpeng Rolls Out G6 And G9 SUVs As Flagship Models

Xpeng is launching its G6 and G9 second-generation SUVs in Colombia. The G6 Air will be priced around 165 million pesos (US$43,000), while the higher trims G6 Pro is closer to 183 million pesos (US$48,400).The G9 Performance Pro is reportedly launching first at 255 million pesos ($67,490), with future variants yet to be confirmed.

Tesla Undercuts Xpeng On Price

Tesla’s Model Y comes in at around 120 million pesos (about $32,000), making it nearly $10,000 cheaper than XPeng’s entry-level G6. Tesla only opened orders in Colombia last week, marking the country as its sixth market in the Americas and its second in South America. Deliveries are currently slated for February–March 2026, following weeks of hints that included a short teaser video on X and new job listings in Bogota and Medellin. Test-drive events begin Nov. 25 in both cities, and Tesla already has a Supercharger site under construction in Medellin. The company launched with both the Model 3 and Model Y, offering multiple trims that undercut XPeng’s pricing and give Tesla an immediate foothold as Colombia’s electric-vehicle market rapidly expands.

Chinese EV Makers Strengthen Latin America Presence

Xpeng’s entry comes as Chinese rivals expand aggressively. BYD already leads EV sales in Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, and Uruguay, and recently sold out its first-year allocation in Argentina. Xpeng entered Uruguay in April, expanded into Guatemala in early 2025, and is evaluating a potential launch in Brazil.

XPeng Draws Bearish Mood On Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Xpeng was ‘bearish,’ and Tesla was ‘neutral,’ both amid ‘low’ message volume.

While Xpeng’s U.S.-listed stock has surged 83% so far in 2025, Tesla’s stock has risen nearly 4% over the same period.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.