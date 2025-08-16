Macquarie’s price target of $25 implies an upside of about 29% from the stock’s closing price on Thursday.
Shares of Chinese EV maker XPeng Inc. (XPEV) traded 2% higher on Friday after Macquarie raised its price target on the stock to $25 from $24.
The target of $25 implies an upside of about 29% from the stock’s closing price on Thursday. According to TheFly, the firm kept an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares. Macquarie said that the first-quarter net loss beat–partly due to other gains–sets up a potential quarter-over-quarter decline despite solid volume or margin growth.
Macquarie is more focused on vehicle margin expansion, though recent peer beats on forex gains could suggest some non-operating upside surprise. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around XPeng fell from ‘bullish’ to ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘high’ levels.
A Stocktwits user highlighted that, despite catalysts, XPeng is only up 2% on Friday, while its peer Nio Inc. (NIO) traded much higher.
According to data from Koyfin, 22 of 26 analysts covering XPeng rate it ‘Buy’ or higher, while five rate it a ‘Hold’ and one rates it a ‘Strong Sell.’ The EV maker is slated to report its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday. For the three months through the end of June, Xpeng’s revenue is expected to more than double year-on-year to $2.485 billion. Adjusted loss per share is expected to come in at $0.15, compared to a loss of $0.18 reported in the corresponding quarter of 2024.
XPEV stock is up 67% this year and by about 189% over the past 12 months.
