CEO Ian Mortimer and CFO Thomas Kelly purchased 45,000 shares of XENE in the open market.

Last month, Xenon submitted Azetukalner to the FDA for focal onset seizures.

Xenon ended Q2 with about $1.25 billion in cash and investments, which management expects to fund operations into 2029.

The company’s pipeline also includes pain treatments, including XEN1701, XEN1120 and XEN1720.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) was on investors’ radar on Thursday after the biotech company’s top executives bought a combined $1.68 million in shares, as the company advances its lead epilepsy drug, Azetukalner.

On Thursday, CEO Ian Mortimer bought 30,000 shares at $37.38 apiece, worth about $1.12 million, while CFO Thomas Kelly purchased 15,000 shares at $37.316, worth nearly $560,000, according to regulatory filings. Earlier in the year, Mortimer sold 40,000 shares for roughly $1.78 million.

At the time of writing, XENE shares were up 5%, clocking their biggest single-day gains in more than a month.

Azetukalner Is Xenon’s Biggest Catalyst

Xenon is a clinical-stage biotech company with no approved commercial product. Its lead drug is Azetukalner, which is being developed for epilepsy, major depressive disorder, and bipolar depression.

Last month, Xenon submitted Azetukalner to the FDA for the treatment of focal onset seizures, following positive Phase 2b and Phase 3 trial results. The FDA has not yet announced whether it has accepted the application for review. If it accepts the application, the agency would set a target date (PDUFA) for its decision on whether to approve the drug.

Separately, Xenon is also testing Azetukalner for depression. The company temporarily paused enrollment of new patients in its psychiatry studies after observing neuropsychiatric side effects, but said the pause does not affect its epilepsy program. Results are expected in the first quarter of 2027.

The company is also building a pipeline of experimental pain treatments, including XEN1701, XEN1120 and XEN1720. All three are in early-stage clinical development.

Cash Position Remains Strong

Xenon generated no revenue in the second quarter (Q2) and posted a net loss of $110.7 million, or $1.11 per share, as it continued spending heavily on clinical development.

However, Xenon ended the June quarter with about $1.25 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. Management expects that balance to fund operations into 2029.

Retail’s Take On XENE

Retail sentiment for XENE on Stocktwits turned ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours.

XENE shares have fallen 12% so far this year, underperforming the broader State Street SPDR S&P Biotech (XBI) ETF’s 29% gains.

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