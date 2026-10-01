Ouster’s Rev8 OS1 Max native-color digital lidar will be integrated into Seneca’s autonomous drone platform to enhance 3D perception for wildfire response missions.

Seneca plans to use the drones for heavy cargo delivery to fire lines, terrain-following, mapping, vegetation management and infrastructure inspections.

The lidar offers 256 channels, up to 4K horizontal resolution and a longer range designed to give aircraft more reaction time in challenging conditions.

Seneca selected the Rev8 OS1 Max for its performance, durability and operating range of -40°C to +85°C.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) said on Thursday that it will integrate its Rev8 native-color digital lidar into Seneca's autonomous drone platform, aiming to enhance perception, navigation and obstacle avoidance in demanding outdoor environments.

OUST shares traded marginally higher at the time of writing on Thursday.

Lidar Designed For Demanding Drone Operations

Seneca plans to use Ouster’s Rev8 OS1 Max digital lidar across several wildfire-related missions, including carrying heavy cargo to fire lines, terrain-following for mapping and vegetation management, and inspecting structures and utility infrastructure.

The sensor offers 256 channels and up to 4K horizontal resolution, while its longer range is designed to give the aircraft more time to react as operating speeds increase. The system can also generate a detailed 3D representation of the surrounding environment.

Seneca previously relied on infrared sensors and cameras for functions including collision avoidance, mapping and object detection. Ouster said the Rev8 lidar is intended to provide additional environmental information in conditions involving smoke, dust, changing terrain and limited visibility.

Seneca Highlights Rev8’s Durability

Seneca CEO Stuart Landesberg said the Rev8 OS1 Max has been valuable in addressing concerns around sensor durability and performance in demanding operating conditions.

“Seneca's fire agency partners operate in some of the most unforgiving environments – obviously heat, but also sometimes extreme cold. Ouster Rev8 OS1 Max has been invaluable in minimizing concerns about sensor durability and performance,” Landesberg said.

The sensor has an IP68/IP69K rating, shock tolerance and a broad temperature range. Seneca selected the Rev8 OS1 Max for its performance, qualification from -40°C to +85°C, responsive engineering support and product roadmap aligned with autonomous systems.

Ouster Lidar Supports Seneca’s US-Built Aircraft

Ouster CEO Angus Pacala said reliable lidar and perception technology is central to autonomous systems operating in physical environments.

“Ouster digital lidar provides accurate, real-time 3D perception data that enhances environmental awareness and supports safe, reliable autonomous flights for drone-based firefighting missions,” Pacala said.

Ouster's digital lidar platform, which complies with NDAA Section 164 and is BABA-compliant, also supports Seneca's commitment to aircraft designed and assembled in America.

Retail View On OUST

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward OUST has turned ‘bearish’ amid ‘high’ message volumes over the past 24 hours.

OUST shares are up more than 84% year to date.

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