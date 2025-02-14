Wynn Resorts Stock Rises On Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Wynn Resorts also declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on March 5, 2025.

Shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd. ($WYNN) were up more than 2% on Thursday after the company’s better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, lifting retail sentiment.

Wynn’s Q4 earnings per share came at $2.42, beating consensus estimates of $1.27, while revenue stood at $1.84 billion, surpassing estimates of $1.77 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

Its operating revenues increased $38.6 million and $2.7 million at Wynn Palace and our Las Vegas Operations, respectively, and decreased $22.5 million and $4.5 million at Wynn Macau and Encore Boston Harbor, respectively, from the fourth quarter of 2023, the company said.

"Our fourth quarter and full-year results reflect continued strength throughout our business, setting another full-year record for Adjusted property EBITDAR for the Company in 2024, with another annual record in Las Vegas," said Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts. "We delivered strong quarterly performance in Las Vegas on very tough comparables and drove healthy market share in Macau led by strength in both premium mass and VIP.”

During the fourth quarter, Wynn repurchased 2.14 million shares of its common stock under its equity repurchase program at an average price of $93.44 per share, for an aggregate cost of $200.3 million.

Sentiment on Stocktwits inched up in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone from a week ago. Message volumes climbed to the ‘extremely high’ territory from ‘high.’

Wynn Resorts also declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on March 5, 2025 to stockholders of record as of February 24, 2025.

Wynn Resorts stock is down 6.61% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos