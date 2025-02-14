Wynn Resorts Stock Rises On Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Wynn Resorts also declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on March 5, 2025.

Wynn Resorts Stock Rises On Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 14, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd. ($WYNN) were up more than 2% on Thursday after the company’s better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, lifting retail sentiment.

Wynn’s Q4 earnings per share came at $2.42, beating consensus estimates of $1.27, while revenue stood at $1.84 billion, surpassing estimates of $1.77 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

Its operating revenues increased $38.6 million and $2.7 million at Wynn Palace and our Las Vegas Operations, respectively, and decreased $22.5 million and $4.5 million at Wynn Macau and Encore Boston Harbor, respectively, from the fourth quarter of 2023, the company said.

"Our fourth quarter and full-year results reflect continued strength throughout our business, setting another full-year record for Adjusted property EBITDAR for the Company in 2024, with another annual record in Las Vegas," said Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts. "We delivered strong quarterly performance in Las Vegas on very tough comparables and drove healthy market share in Macau led by strength in both premium mass and VIP.”

During the fourth quarter, Wynn repurchased 2.14 million shares of its common stock under its equity repurchase program at an average price of $93.44 per share, for an aggregate cost of $200.3 million.

Sentiment on Stocktwits inched up in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone from a week ago. Message volumes climbed to the ‘extremely high’ territory from ‘high.’

Screenshot 2025-02-14 at 9.52.39 AM.png

Wynn Resorts also declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on March 5, 2025 to stockholders of record as of February 24, 2025.

Wynn Resorts stock is down 6.61% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Roku Stock Rallies To Highest In A Year After Q4 Beat: Retail Braces For 2021-Like Euphoria

Roku Stock Rallies To Highest In A Year After Q4 Beat: Retail Braces For 2021-Like Euphoria

Nu Skin Stock Surges After-Hours On Strong Q4 Performance: Retail Cheers

Nu Skin Stock Surges After-Hours On Strong Q4 Performance: Retail Cheers

Palo Alto Networks Stock Slides Despite Q2 Beat, Strong Guidance: Retail Not Interested In ‘Panic Selling’

Palo Alto Networks Stock Slides Despite Q2 Beat, Strong Guidance: Retail Not Interested In ‘Panic Selling’

Twilio Edges Higher Ahead Of Q4 Results As Retail Anticipates Earnings Beat

Twilio Edges Higher Ahead Of Q4 Results As Retail Anticipates Earnings Beat

Casey’s General Stores Gets Analyst Upgrade Ahead of Q3 Earnings: Retail Stays Bullish

Casey’s General Stores Gets Analyst Upgrade Ahead of Q3 Earnings: Retail Stays Bullish

Recent Stories

Donald Trump gifts 'Our Journey Together' book to PM Modi; here's what it features (PHOTOS) anr

Donald Trump gifts 'Our Journey Together' book to PM Modi; here's what it features (PHOTOS)

Tata Punch becomes India's best-selling car, overtakes Maruti WagonR over 1.64 Lakh Units sold in 10 Months gcw

Tata Punch becomes India's best-selling car, overtakes Maruti WagonR!

Couple goals! Mukesh Ambani's proposal story: A car, a traffic jam, and a life-changing question AJR

Couple goals! Mukesh Ambani's proposal story: A car, a traffic jam, and a life-changing question

India and US to ink 10-year defence framework for stronger military ties, agree on reciprocal arms procurement dmn

India and US to ink 10-year defence framework for stronger military ties, agree on reciprocal arms procurement

Ranveer Allahbadia to CarryMinati: 6 YouTubers who faced controversies NTI

Ranveer Allahbadia to CarryMinati: 6 YouTubers who faced controversies

Recent Videos

Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!

Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Video Icon
Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Video Icon