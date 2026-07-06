TeraWulf expects to initially generate about $19 billion in contracted revenue from the Anthropic lease, with the first power delivery expected in the second half of 2026.

The lease covers a purpose-built AI infrastructure campus at TeraWulf's Justified Data site in Kentucky with approximately 401 megawatts of critical IT capacity.

The agreement gives Anthropic access to dedicated AI infrastructure as demand for compute capacity continues to surge.

TeraWulf said the long-term lease validates its strategy of developing large-scale AI data center campuses and establishes a durable revenue stream with one of the world's leading AI companies.

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) snapped a seven-session losing streak on Monday after the company announced a 20-year lease agreement with Anthropic.

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TeraWulf expects to initially generate about $19 billion in contracted revenue from the lease, with the first power delivery expected in the second half of 2026.

TeraWulf shares were up more than 14% in Monday’s opening trade. WULF was the top trending ticker on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

What WULF’s Lease Covers

The lease covers a purpose-built AI infrastructure campus at TeraWulf's Justified Data site in Kentucky with approximately 401 megawatts of critical IT capacity.

The agreement gives Anthropic access to dedicated AI infrastructure as demand for compute capacity continues to surge. TeraWulf said the long-term lease validates its strategy of developing large-scale AI data center campuses and establishes a durable revenue stream with one of the world's leading AI companies.

TeraWulf CEO Paul Prager said the deal fulfills the company's expectation of securing a major customer commitment at the Justified Data campus following its acquisition earlier this year.

“The lease provides approximately $19 billion of contracted lease revenue over its initial term, creates a framework for future expansion, and demonstrates the value of our ability to source power, develop infrastructure, and secure long-term customer commitments,” Prager added.

The $19 billion initial revenue TeraWulf is projecting from the Anthropic deal is worth nearly 113 times the $168.5 million revenue that the company reported in fiscal year 2025.

WULF Sells Stake In Abernathy Joint Venture

TeraWulf also agreed to sell its 50.1% ownership stake in the Abernathy Joint Venture to an investor group led by its joint venture partner, Fluidstack. The company said the transaction monetizes its roughly $450 million investment at a premium, freeing up capital to expand its wholly owned AI infrastructure portfolio.

The Abernathy Joint Venture was established in 2025 to develop a 168-megawatt AI data center campus in Abernathy, Texas.

Following the transaction, Fluidstack will continue to lead the project, while TeraWulf said it plans to redeploy the proceeds into infrastructure assets in which it retains direct ownership, customer relationships, and operational control.

What Retail Thinks Of WULF Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around TeraWulf trended in ‘bullish’ territory with message volumes at ‘high’ levels at the time of writing.

One user believes that there could be more deals like the one TeraWulf announced on Monday.

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Another user believes that TeraWulf shares are headed up in the long term.

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WULF stock is up 109% year-to-date and 358% over the past 12 months. The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF (VTI) is up 21% over the past 12 months, while the Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF (VB) is up 24%.

The Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF (VGT) is up 39% during this period, while the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) is up 3%.

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