In a post on X, TeraWulf CEO and co-founder Paul B. Prager said demand for power remains strong through 2028 and 2029, adding that the company’s site is “energized” to meet growing demand.

Prager also reiterated that Lake Mariner, the company’s flagship digital infrastructure and high-performance computing campus in Western New York, is on track to deliver CB-4 this quarter.

Meanwhile, Musk said at SpaceX’s earnings call on Tuesday that power, cooling, and electrical equipment infrastructure is “somewhat of a limiting factor” for superintelligence buildout.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around WULF stock climbed from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ over 24 hours amid ‘high’ message volumes.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) shares jumped nearly 5% in the overnight session late on Tuesday after CEO and co-founder Paul B. Prager reiterated strong demand for the company in the coming years.

In a post on X, Prager said, “Demand remains extremely strong for 2028 and 2029 power.” He added that the company’s site is “energized” to meet growing demand.

Meanwhile, SpaceX (SPCX) CEO Elon Musk’s comments about the real constraint on growing “superintelligence” being power and cooling infrastructure rather than semiconductors also boosted sentiment.

WULF’s ‘Robust Economics’

Prager said in the post that economics for the company are robust, given the AI “supply and demand” dynamics currently at play.

The CEO said that while the customers would likely require financing, TeraWulf would not assume the financial risk. He also noted that the company would need investment-grade credit support, but reassured shareholders they would not be diluted in the process.

“The debt markets remain open and active for investment-grade product,” he said.

Prager also reiterated that Lake Mariner, the company’s flagship digital infrastructure and high-performance computing campus in Western New York, is on track to deliver CB-4 this quarter. CB-4 is a 168-megawatt, 330,000-square-foot HPC and AI data center that is leased to AI cloud provider Fluidstack and backed by Google, with a forecasted power range of 8-10 million per MW.

TeraWulf’s other project, Justified Data Campus in Hawesville, Kentucky, which has a 20-year lease agreement with Anthropic, has a projected range of 10-12 million per MW.

“We are right there too. We protect our economics - we are in business to create shareholder value. Protecting our economics on each deal is fundamental to what we do,” Prager said.

Musk Highlights The Importance Of Power For AI Buildout

Meanwhile, Musk said at SpaceX’s earnings call on Tuesday that power, cooling, and electrical equipment infrastructure is “somewhat of a limiting factor” for superintelligence buildout.

He added that SpaceX aims to add an incremental 20 gigawatts of power-cooling infrastructure next year and said it would tap “many different sources of power, not just gas turbines.”

Shares of other energy companies, including Bloom Energy (BE), Oklo (OKLO) and NuScale Power (SMR), jumped following the announcement.

WULF Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around WULF stock climbed from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ over 24 hours amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user said, “$WULF Boy some investors sure are asleep at the wheel here!!!! WULF may be the single best positioned company in the space. The SPCX results just reinforce what has been the case the entire time! The share price is SCREAMING VALUE AT THESE DISCONNECTED LEVELS !!!!!!!!!. It will reprice soon.”

Another user said, “$WULF At the current valuation, you are getting Lake Mariner at a discount and everything else for free.”

A third user said, “$WULF Musk is gonna have to buy some companies with existing power in order to get to 13,000 MWs. It can’t be built that fast!!”

WULF stock is up about 4.5% in 2026.

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