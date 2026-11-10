Jefferies lowered the price target on TeraWulf, Hut 8 and Cipher Digital as part of a broader re-rating of AI Data Center companies.

Jefferies lowered the price target on TeraWulf to $14 from $15 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

The analyst lowered the price target on Hut 8 to $81 from $90 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares, suggesting an upside of more than 42% from its last close.

Analyst Jonathan Petersen lowered the price target on Cipher Mining to $10 from $12 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

On Monday, Jefferies lowered the price target on three Bitcoin miners-turned artificial intelligence infrastructure firms, but reiterated its bullish stance on the companies.

The analyst cut targets on TeraWulf Inc. (WULF), Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) and Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) but maintained ‘Buy’ ratings on all three companies as part of a broader research note on AI Data Centers.

Jefferies Sees Meaningful Contracted Capacity For TeraWulf

According to The Fly, Jefferies lowered the price target on TeraWulf to $14 from $15 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares. The revised target still implies an upside potential of about 13% from the stock’s last close.

The analyst said that the company has meaningful contracted capacity but limited delivered megawatts, which is why the stock still reflects an execution discount. The firm also said that it is adjusting its models to reflect the midterms and tenant change orders.

Analyst Highlights Hut 8’s Leases

Jefferies lowered the price target on Hut 8 to $81 from $90 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares, suggesting an upside of more than 42% from its last close.

The analyst said that in the long term, Hut 8 has secured two lease structures with strong credit support, one fully backstopped by Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOGL) Google at zero dilution and another directly with Nvidia Corp. (NVDA).

The firm added that Hut 8’s delivery profile is back-end loaded, but Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) should inflect as construction milestones and project financing move forward.

Jefferies Is Positive On Cipher Digital

Analyst Jonathan Petersen lowered the price target on Cipher Mining to $10 from $12 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares in a broader research note on AI Data Centers. The revised target implies nearly 47% upside from the stock’s last close.

The firm said that it had adjusted its models on AI infrastructure companies to reflect the midterm results and tenant change orders.

Longer term, Jefferies said that it is positive on Cipher having assembled a diversified tenant base across multiple investment-grade-rated or backed hyperscalers, giving it a financeable platform despite having yet to deliver AI MW.

What Does Retail Think About WULF, HUT, CIFR Stocks?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around WULF, HUT and CIFR stocks was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing.

WULF stock has gained 7.75% so far in 2026, while HUT stock has surged 24% and CIFR stock has declined nearly 54% in the same period.

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