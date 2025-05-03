By deploying the Orb and linking it with an open token ecosystem, World aims to preserve true human interaction in an AI-driven age.

It’s getting harder to spot humans online. AI chatbots write emails that fool your boss, generate voices that mimic your crush, and create digital faces so real, you’d swear they’re living next door.

Enter World Network (WLD), a project determined to keep humans…well, human. They’re launching in the U.S. and expanding globally, with an emphasis on verifying your identity without the usual privacy trade-offs.

At the heart of it all? The Orb. This spiffy hardware can scan your face to confirm you’re real, then give you a special World ID that you can use across apps, games, and maybe even social platforms.

AI can impersonate us, but the Orb claims to sniff out the difference by verifying that an actual human is standing there. The new Orb Mini goes further, aiming to put these devices in more people’s hands to scale even faster.

World has big partnerships, from Razer (RAZFF) in gaming (think: anti-bot tournaments) to Match Group (MTCH) in dating (so you’re not chatting with an AI).

They’re also pushing the World App, a “super app” for verified humans that merges financial tools, messaging, and social features.

Why bother?

Because once AI can generate entire personalities, we need a foolproof way to say, “Yes, I’m actually me.” That’s especially true in gaming, dating, and social media, where bots and synthetic content can overrun trust in a hurry.

World’s team is betting that by combining hardware scanning, cryptography, and an open token model, they’ll secure a place for real humans in a world of nearly infinite AI.

Call it ambitious or borderline sci-fi. Either way, identity is the new frontier.

