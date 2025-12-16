According to a Bloomberg report, these 25 families have a cumulative net worth of $2.9 trillion.

Waltons, the founding family of Walmart, topped the list yet again, with a net worth exceeding half a trillion dollars.

Four of the top five richest families in the world in 2025 were also in the top five in 2024.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk continues to be the world’s richest person, with a net worth of $638 billion, and a year-to-date increase of $205 billion.

The world’s top 25 richest families reportedly added $358.7 billion to their wealth over the past year, riding the surge in equities as well as prices of metals in 2025.

To put it in context, this puts their net worth between the nominal Gross Domestic Products (GDPs) of France and Italy. According to the IMF, France’s nominal GDP was forecast at $3.3 trillion this year, while Italy’s was at $2.5 trillion.

Waltons, the founding family of Walmart Inc. (WMT), topped the list yet again, with a net worth exceeding half a trillion dollars. The Walton family owns a 44% stake in Walmart. Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, the Al Nahyans, maintained their position in the second place, while the Al Saud family cracked the top five, after being in the sixth place in 2024.

In comparison, the net addition to the wealth of the world’s top 25 richest families eclipsed the year-to-date gains made by Tesla Inc. (TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-A, BRK-B) chairperson Warren Buffett, Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) co-founder Jensen Huang, and Oracle Corp. (ORCL) co-founder Larry Ellison.

Top 5 Richest Families

Four of the top five richest families in the world in 2025 were also in the top five in 2024. The only change this year is the entry of the Al Saud family, while the Koch family is no longer in the top five.

Here’s how they stack up:

Family Wealth Location Walton $513.4 billion United States Al Nahyan $335.9 billion United Arab Emirates Al Saud $213.6 billion Saudi Arabia Al Thani $199.5 billion Qatar Hermes $184.5 billion France

Three of the top five richest families are engaged in the industrial sector, while one is involved in consumer retail, and the other is in the luxury goods business.

Name Net Worth Year-To-Date Change Elon Musk $638 billion $205 billion Jeff Bezos $246 billion $6.99 billion Larry Ellison $238 billion $46.1 billion Mark Zuckerberg $229 billion $21.5 billion Steve Ballmer $166 billion $19 billion Jensen Huang $153 billion $39 billion Warren Buffett $152 billion $10.2 billion

Source: Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as of Dec. 16, 2025

The YTD net worth addition of these seven billionaires is still short of the increase in wealth of the world’s top 25 richest families by $10.9 billion.

Musk’s Wealth Skyrockets

Musk, the world’s richest person, has seen his net worth skyrocket in 2025, soaring by more than 47%. This is despite Tesla stock rising only 18% in 2025 so far.

Musk first surpassed the $500 billion net worth level in October. The recent surge is driven by SpaceX, in which the billionaire has a 42% stake. SpaceX is said to be preparing for its initial public offering (IPO) at a valuation of $800 billion.

