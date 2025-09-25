Earlier this month, the token also made its debut on Gemini’s crypto exchange, along with support for its USD1 stablecoin.

The price of World Liberty Financial’s WLFI token rose more than 3% in the last hour following its announcement that Robinhood has listed the cryptocurrency on its U.S. trading platform.

Over the last 24 hours, the token has edged higher by 0.2% amid broader weakness in the cryptocurrency market, although retail sentiment on Stocktwits regarding the Trump-backed token has remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day.

WLFI is the deflationary token from the Trump family’s DeFi project, which aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance. The token was trading at around $0.20 at the time of writing, with a market capitalization of $5.4 billion. WLFI’s price is down roughly 38% since launch, according to CoinGecko data.

Earlier this month, the World Liberty Financial token also made its debut on Gemini’s (GEMI) crypto exchange, along with support for its USD1 stablecoin.

