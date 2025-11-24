The prequel, "Wicked,” released last year around the same time, clocked $112.5 million at opening.

“Wicked: For Good” collections in the U.S. and Canada totaled $150 million.

The collection figures, coming after a weak October for the U.S. box office, are likely to drive Comcast and AMC stocks on Monday.

“Wicked,” released last year around the same time, clocked $112.5 million at opening and $758.6 million in gross collections.

“Wicked: For Good,” the sequel to the popular “Wicked” and based on a long-running Broadway play, opened to an estimated $226 million globally, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The figure covers collections from the opening weekend and $30.8 million from advance screenings held on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Collections in the U.S. and Canada totaled $150 million, according to the report.

CMCSA, AMC In Focus

Investors will likely keep a close watch on shares of Comcast, whose Universal Pictures is the film’s distributor, and AMC, the largest cinema chain in the U.S. and Canada.

The Walt Disney Co.’s “Zootopia 2” is releasing for the public on Nov. 26, and pre-release polls indicate that it would also be a blockbuster, according to the WSJ

“Q4 2025 is shaping up as one of the strongest holiday corridors in years, powered by a killer,” one Stocktwits user said, with scores of users on both AMC’s and CMCSA’s streaming noticing the collection figures as a major catalyst.

The retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ for both CMCSA and AMC ahead of the premarket session on Monday.

CMCSA sentiment and message volume as of November 24

AMC sentiment and message volume as of November 24

Sequel Eyeing First Wicked’s Record

The movie has received one of the biggest openings this year in North America, and surpassed $112.5 million opening collection of “Wicked” last year. It remained to be seen if the sequel would ultimately gross more than its predecessor, which raked in $758.6 million worldwide.

Sequels are often front-loaded because fans are eager to see the story's conclusion as soon as it is available, according to the WSJ report.

The development is notable, given that it comes after a weak patch for the box office. Last month was the worst October for the domestic box office since 1998, excluding pandemic-impacted 2020, according to Box Office Mojo.

As of their last close, AMC shares are down 45% year-to-date, while Comcast’s stock is down 27.7%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<